AFC Notes: Olu Fashanu, Demario Davis, Mike Vrabel, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Jets LT Olu Fashanu said OC Frank Reich inspired confidence in him after the positional meeting, and he’s excited to play for him.

“By the end of every unit meeting, he has me feeling like I can run through a wall,” Fashanu said via the team’s website. “Just having a guy like that as the coordinator, it’s definitely a good feeling.”

Reich added that the line as a whole is strong and he doesn’t see any weaknesses personnel-wise up front.

“They’re really physically talented,” Reich said. “They know what we’re trying to do. I sense a real consistency among the group and the right mentality. There is no weak link up there, mentally or physically.”

Fashanu talked about G Dylan Parham, who figures to slide into the left guard spot vacated by G John Simpson.

“I’d say the biggest thing from him is just how hard of a worker he is,” Fashanu said of Parham who signed with the Jets in free agency after four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. “Any time you see him in the weight room, he’s just working, and same thing on the field. We’ve built a pretty good partnership on the left side, we communicate well with each other between every play.”

Jets

The Jets signed veteran LB Demario Davis this offseason, which marks his second stint with the team after playing for the organization in 2017. New York DC Brian Duker said he’s been impressed by Davis so far in their offseason program.

“I’ve seen him win the Man of the Year award, and I figured he’s a great dude, but I haven’t had a chance to interact with him day to day, so he’s been everything as advertised and more. I’ve really enjoyed that about working with Double-D,” Duker said, via the team’s official X.

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel expressed his excitement for the EDGE rushing group, citing specifically the addition of Dre’Mont Jones and the development of Elijah Ponder and Bradyn Swinson.

“No, that’s a good group. I’m excited about adding Dre'[Mont Jones], the development of [Elijah] Ponder and [Bradyn] Swinson,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “We added [Jesse] Luketa and some young guys. Again, we’ll continue to try to look at every position and make it stronger, but that group has done a nice job. Again, we’ll continue to look at it, but we’ll have to see where we are at numbers-wise, and when we get into training camp just how many guys you can rep, based on the practices.”