AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Brandon Stephens, Chiefs, Jets, Patriots

Chiefs

Following their Super Bowl loss, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took the blame for the team’s blowout loss to the Eagles. Kansas City G Trey Smith praised Mahomes for being a true leader and talked about the whole locker room being behind him.

“It just shows how great of a leader Patrick (Mahomes) is at all moments,” Smith said, via the Up & Adams Show. “Him taking the blame in situations, him taking accountability and credit, I know without a doubt there’s no one I trust more than Patrick Mahomes to lead a football team and get guys in the right direction. He knows that we’re backing him 100 percent every step up of the way.”

“Whatever he needs, he knows he has his teammates. I would just say he’s the ultimate leader. A lot of people duck a lot of the accountability. A lot of people don’t take up for the bad times. They only take up for the good and only take credit for the great times. For him to step up in that situation, I’m not shocked at all. It’s a testament to his character. I know I’m riding with 15 all the way.”

Jets

The Jets landed CB Brandon Stephens on a three-year, $36 million deal. Stephens said had a “great talk” with HC Aaron Glenn, who has plans to take his game to the next level.

“It’s a blessing to be here… it just felt right in my spirit and I felt like I was supposed to be a Jet,” said Stephens, via JetsWire. “[Coach Glenn] expressed how much he loves my game and appreciates my game and how he can help not only me but the team take it to the next level. We had a great talk.”

Stephens said he brings a physical style of play.

“Physical… that’s the type of football that I bring to the table and the type of brand that not only shows what I can do but make others around me better,” Stephens said.

Patriots

Former Patriots C David Andrews said the team needs to focus on bolstering the offensive line and believes LSU OT Will Campbell would be a great pick for the team.

“I hear the Will Campbell thing all around. I’ll be a little biased towards him. He’s an SEC guy,” Andrews said, via Patriots Wire. “If this guy is playing down there, he should be able to play here. Now, I know there are other tackles, but I guess all that to be said, if I’m the Patriots, I’m addressing the offensive line. It always starts up front. It always starts with the offensive line. It doesn’t matter if you’ve got Randy Moss on the outside. If you can’t block anybody, it doesn’t do any good.”