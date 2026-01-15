AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chargers OC Search, Chiefs Staff Changes

Broncos

The Broncos are set to square off with the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, making a rematch of last year’s Wild Card game, which Buffalo won 31-7. Denver CB Patrick Surtain II feels they are a completely different team this year compared to last.

“We left with a sour taste,” Surtain said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s site. “That wasn’t the result we wanted, but there’s a lot to learn from and take away from that game. We know that we’re a whole completely different team. Last year’s in the past.”

Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper thinks offseason additions like LB Dre Greenlaw and S Talanoa Hufanga changed their defense “as a whole.”

“We’re just not the same team that we were a year ago, and with the additions that we added with Dre [Greenlaw] and ‘Huf’ [Talanoa Hufanga], we’re definitely stepping up our game and our defense as a whole,” Cooper said.

Broncos OT Mike McGlinchey mentions that they have much higher expectations after going into the postseason with a first-round bye and home-field advantage.

“We’re excited to be here, obviously, but expecting a lot more,” McGlinchey said. “We’re ready for the opportunity. Again, you want to beat the best, and that’s what the playoffs gives you the opportunity to do, and the Bills are going to be a great one.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh addressed the decision to move on from OC Greg Roman and OL coach Mike Devlin , though not with many specifics. Per ESPN’s Kris Rhim, he called it: “A fresh start, a new direction.”

Harbaugh indicated the Chargers would prioritize physicality more than landing any specific system with the next OC hire: "We're gonna look for the best one that has a track record, has proven success." (Rhim)

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said there haven’t been discussions about picking up WR Quentin Johnston‘s fifth-year option. They have until May. He did add: “I’ll say this: I love Q and the growth he’s made. The development he’s made from year one to year three has been awesome to see. I’m a big fan of Q’s.” (Rhim)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes addressed reporters for the first time since tearing his ACL late this past season. He maintained that he’s aiming to be ready to play by Week 1 with no restrictions, and that he’s already champing at the bit and needing doctors to keep the guardrails on during the rehab process.

“Rehab’s going great so far, just hitting all the checkpoints that the doctor wants you to do, getting the strength and the range, mobility back,” Mahomes said in an interview via the team. “So, that’s been going great, been doing all of it here in Kansas City so far. Julie [Frymyer, Chiefs assistant athletic trainer] has been crushing it, pushing me. The doctor kind of gives you goals to get to, and I just maximize those, and they hold me back because I always want to go a little bit further. So, it’s been going great.

“I want to be ready for Week 1. The doctor said that I could be, but I can’t predict what’s going to happen throughout the process. But that’s my goal. So, I’ll try to prepare myself to be ready to play Week 1 and have no restrictions. You want to be out there healthy and giving us the best chance to win. So, obviously, I’ll hopefully be able to do some stuff in OTAs, then get to training camp and hopefully be able to do a lot there, too. So, I’m excited for the process. It’s a long process, but I’m excited for it.”

The Chiefs have fired RB coach Todd Pinkston, while defensive QC coach Louie Addazio took the OL coach job at UNLV and assistant DL coach Alex Whittingham has left for a job at Michigan. (Sam McDowell)