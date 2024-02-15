AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

BYU QB Kedon Slovis had extended meeting time with the Broncos at the Shrine Bowl, among other teams (Ryan Fowler)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said it’s his goal to achieve seven Super Bowl titles similar to Tom Brady.

“Yeah, I think it’s more just me trying to be the best I can be,” Mahomes said, via Andrew Siciliano. “I don’t want to have any regrets at the end of my career. And I know how great of an organization, how great of a coach, tight end, players that I have around me. And I don’t want to let that slide by. I want to make sure I maximize my opportunities. Obviously, the goal is always seven [rings] — it’s always to try and get as much as you can. And so, all I can do is try to maximize my opportunities every single day, continue to work to be better not only for myself, but for my team. And we’ll see what happens at the end of my career.”

Raiders

The Raiders’ defense was a weakness at the beginning of the season, but a switch flipped once Las Vegas fired HC Josh McDaniels. The defense actually became a strength of the team and fueled the 5-4 record under interim HC Antonio Pierce. Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said it was a combination of players feeling less micromanaged by McDaniels and DC Patrick Graham being allowed to be more innovative.

“I think it’s a mixture of all that,” Crosby said via the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “Being able to just be yourself … the anxiety and all of that was gone. Pat is a great coach and is very intelligent and knows the game in and out. AP tells him all the time, ‘Call that s—. If you believe in it, call that s—.’

“We already know what to do, this is what the call is going to be, and we’re flying. And the coach has got to have that same mentality, to go out there and trust your guys. And that gives players confidence. I feel like AP brought that and there was a complete energy shift.”

South Dakota State OL Garrett Greenfield said he spent extended time with the Raiders among his interviews at the Shrine Bowl. (Justin Melo)

