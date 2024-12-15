AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Garett Bolles, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

to a four-year, $82 million extension with $23.735 million fully guaranteed including an $8 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.255 million, $1.3 million, $20.735 million and $19.735 million. (Over The Cap) The contract has a total of $31.915 million in option bonuses and Bolles can earn $765k per year from 2025 to 2028 in per-game roster bonuses. There are also five void years for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)

Chiefs

said that QB has no broken bones in his ankle: “It’s sore, it’ll literally be day to day. He probably could’ve gone back in. He wanted to go back in. There was no need for that.” (Nate Taylor) Pro Football Talk reports that the injury is a high-ankle sprain that is week-to-week. Mahomes was seen leaving the locker room on a cart after the team’s win over the Browns.

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco was fined $45,020 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet), OL Trey Smith was fined $18,881 for the same offense, and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster was fined $6,722 for the same offense in Week 14.

Raiders

Raiders CB Jack Jones feels that he has come a long way from when he was released by the Patriots last season.

“If I am on that field, I am going to make plays,” Jones said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I gotta make plays. I have always been able to, but I was just a knucklehead growing up. I had to learn … I had to grow up. Man, I’ve come a long way. I have never been a quitter my whole life, and there is no need to start now. We can still finish strong and come back strong next season…It wasn’t easy for me growing up. I grew up not having meals every night so I like to give back when I can and give people a chance to have a good meal, take a little stress off their backs and look forward to things.”

“There were times I had doubts … well, not really doubts but the vision got a little blurry and I didn’t know how it would play out,” Jones added. “I kept my faith in God and kept working and it panned out the right way.”

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce and assistant head coach Marvin Lewis both spoke about their relationships with Jones and how they have helped him grow as a player this season.

“I’ve known Jack since he was 13, man, and he just keeps rising and there’s still more there,” Pierce said of Jones. “Gaining some more weight, getting the little sucker in the weight room, get him bigger, but what he brought to this team when he got here was a swag, the confidence, that go-getter mentality to go make plays, anticipating, film study.”

“We want to have some consistency of things and we’re trying to iron Jackie out a little bit all the time,” Lewis noted. “He’s a very talented player, and I’ve had the pleasure as I told him again, ‘Jack, it’s been five years now. Let’s move on, let’s get this moved to Step B. We’re still on Step A.’ But yes, he’s a very talented young man. He has a knack for making football plays, and he just has that about him.”