AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Sean Payton, Brandon Staley, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
Broncos HC Sean Payton was clearly frustrated after giving up 70 points to the Dolphins which he called “embarrassing” and “tough to watch”.
“I’m at a loss for words,” Payton said, via The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider. “Every once in a while in the NFL you get your butt kicked, but this was different.”
- Broncos LB Alex Singleton also spoke about the loss: “It’s the most embarrassing game I’ve ever been a part of. It’s the most embarrassing game I’ve ever watched. We’ve got to figure it out. Thank God, it’s only one. We can’t make it more.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Broncos LB Nik Bonitto was fined $7,326 for unnecessary roughness and S Kareem Jackson was fined $19,669 for unnecessary roughness.
Chargers
Chargers HC Brandon Staley told reporters that he has no regrets about going for it on fourth down with the lead, putting the Vikings in a position to win the game. Staley and the Chargers were still able to get away with the win.
“It was fourth down and less than a yard,” Staley said in his postgame press conference. “They had no timeouts. And I believe in our offense. I believe in our offensive line, our tight ends, our quarterback. I felt like we had a good play for what they would be in, and it didn’t go down. We were protecting four points, not three. Again, if it was a three-point play it would have been a different decision. I felt like our defense could play the way it did down the stretch. Again, I’ve got full confidence in our group. It’s your job as a head coach to make sure your team knows you have belief in them. We came here to win. It was a tough road game against a team that made the playoffs, so we were trying to go win the game. I make no apologies for that.”
- Staley said CB J.C. Jackson being inactive against the Vikings was just a coaching decision. (Kris Rhim)
- Chargers S Derwin James was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness and LB Kenneth Murray was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness.
Chiefs
- Tom Pelissero reports that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is “all good” after getting his leg rolled up on against the Bears on Sunday.
- Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
