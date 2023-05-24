AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos’ new HC Sean Payton said he isn’t concerned about last season’s results for Denver and is turning the page on 2022.

“How they got here at this point is of no importance to us,” Payton said, via Jeff Legwold.

Payton said they showed rookies how they plan on evaluating them during their first meeting together.

“We put up a slide ‘how you’re being evaluated,’ so it’s important, I would want to know that,” Payton said. “ … We try to talk all the time about a vision when we come up with players. Even when we draft players, what’s the vision? What’s the Year One vision? What’s the Year Two vision? How do we see this player? … A lot of stress and we understand that, but we kind of put the numbers in front of them.”

Mike Klis reports that K Parker White worked out for the Broncos on Wednesday, along with K Brett Maher.

Chargers

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill didn’t expect to be leaving Los Angeles for a division rival once the offseason began. He said GM Tom Telesco told him in the exit meeting he would be a priority for the team to re-sign. It didn’t end up working out that way.

“I was a little surprised the Chargers didn’t want to bring me back,” Tranquill said in an interview on the Ross Tucker Podcast. “There were people in the building that really wanted me back and there were a few people that wanted to move on. Business is business, but when you give four years so hard to an organization and it doesn’t feel reciprocated, that’s hard.”

In contrast, the Chiefs’ honesty and interest, even if just on a one-year, $3 million deal, stood out to Tranquill.

“The Chiefs were adamant all week,” Tranquill said. “They really wanted me. . . I think just the championship culture there, the coaching staff. When you talk about Super Bowl-winning coaches. Brendan Daly, our linebackers coach, he’s done it in New England, he’s done it with the Chiefs. We were really, really excited. Waited longer than we thought. The linebacker market was just very saturated, a lot of guys, a lot of free agents. But, man, so excited talking to Andy Reid, talking to (Daly), talking to Brett Veach — they’re so excited to have me. They really wanted me, really pursued me hard and were excited to be (with the) Chiefs.”

Chiefs

PFF’s Brad Spielberger projects a long-term deal for Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed to be around three years and $27 million, a $9 million per year average which would be top of the market for slot corners. He also projects $16.25 million of that to be guaranteed.

to be around three years and $27 million, a $9 million per year average which would be top of the market for slot corners. He also projects $16.25 million of that to be guaranteed. Spielberger adds the trend for the Chiefs has largely been to allow their defensive backs to walk and test free agency and replace them with cheaper options via the draft. However, the value with Sneed could be enough to buck the trend.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he is more focused on winning than being the highest-paid player in the NFL: “I worry about (my) legacy and winning rings than making money at this point. I’ll never do anything that’ll hurt this team. You want to keep the bar pushing. It’s not about being the highest-paid guy,” via Nate Taylor.

said he is more focused on winning than being the highest-paid player in the NFL: “I worry about (my) legacy and winning rings than making money at this point. I’ll never do anything that’ll hurt this team. You want to keep the bar pushing. It’s not about being the highest-paid guy,” via Nate Taylor. Mahomes thinks they have created a deep group of receivers and can see all 13 players making the active roster: “I think we’re deep. With every single guy, I can see a path for him making the team.” (Taylor)