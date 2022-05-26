AFC Notes: Patriots, Ravens, Steelers

Patriots

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith is looking forward to getting back on track after the birth of his child and some injury setbacks during the 2021 season.

“I had a baby, man, so I definitely missed a lot,” Smith said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “And then in minicamp, I had [an injury], so my offseason was choppy. I had some great things like my baby girl being born, and I had some unfortunate setbacks, as well. I definitely missed some quality time here, man, and I recognize how valuable that time is. I’m just trying to take advantage of that.”

Ravens

Ravens’ president Sashi Brown isn’t alarmed by Lamar Jackson‘s absence from OTAs given they are voluntary: “Voluntary does means voluntary. Lamar’s been out working this offseason … so no, I don’t think any reason for alarm.” (Jamison Hensley)

Ravens CB Marcus Peters has confidence in his team and said he would put them up against any team in the league this coming season: “I’m excited as hell. We’re a Super Bowl-contending team. We just have to put it together, stay healthy and stay focused. I’m really excited. I’ll put us up against anybody, man. We play football.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

When asked about a non-sack call against the Ravens which would’ve given T.J. Watt the NFL sacks record, the edge rusher responded that he doesn’t think about the play and still wants to improve.

“Trust me, more people bring that up to me than I ever think about it,” Watt said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “I have a very short memory when it comes to things like that. I feel that I have so much more to give to the game. I am definitely not satisfied. I am trying to continue to grow and be one of the best who ever played this game.”

Watt added that he’s focused on staying consistent and bringing an impact over multiple seasons in a row.

“The No. 1 thing I told myself since probably my second or third year is that it is great to have a great play, a great game, but it is different stringing them together over days, weeks, months, seasons, years,” Watt said. “It’s all about being consistent and how long you can be consistent. It is all about me having the biggest impact on every single game, and whatever the results are is what they are.”

Watt thinks playing alongside OLB Alex Highsmith will prevent teams from double-teaming them.

“As Alex takes those leaps and bounds and continues to ascend, they aren’t going to always be able to double-team or slide,” Watt said. “There isn’t that specific goal of X, Y and Z that I want to accomplish this year. The Super Bowl is the only one. It is that consistency. How can you do it game in and game out no matter what is going on? It is the goal. Being consistent in the NFL is one of the hardest things to do, and to be able to do that when I was out there, I am proud of.”