AFC Notes: Pete Carroll, Denzel Perryman, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers CB Nikko Reed had a standout performance in the Hall of Fame Game after going undrafted, with HC Jim Harbaugh noting Reed is making a statement and trying to make the roster.

“We’ve got a lot of ascending players who have been ascending in practice, and I couldn’t wait to see them play in a real game,” Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk. “Nikko Reed has been battling, working through things all camp, and he continues to work through them and play good. Give Joe Hortiz a ton of credit. I just felt like we’re getting better at every position group, and that depth was good. Showed tonight.”

Chargers LB Denzel Perryman was arrested this weekend on felony weapons charges. The police released a statement on the incident: “On August 1, 2025, at 9:30 p.m., South Los Angeles Station deputies conducted a traffic stop on Los Angeles Chargers football player Denzel Perryman, 32, for vehicle code violations. During the traffic stop, deputies discovered five firearms in Mr. Perryman’s vehicle, two of which were assault style rifles. He was arrested and booked on weapons violation charges and was cooperative with deputies. Mr. Perryman is being held without bail at South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station and is scheduled to appear at Inglewood Court on Tuesday August 5, 2025.” (Kris Rhim)

was arrested this weekend on felony weapons charges. The police released a statement on the incident: “On August 1, 2025, at 9:30 p.m., South Los Angeles Station deputies conducted a traffic stop on Los Angeles Chargers football player Denzel Perryman, 32, for vehicle code violations. During the traffic stop, deputies discovered five firearms in Mr. Perryman’s vehicle, two of which were assault style rifles. He was arrested and booked on weapons violation charges and was cooperative with deputies. Mr. Perryman is being held without bail at South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station and is scheduled to appear at Inglewood Court on Tuesday August 5, 2025.” (Kris Rhim) Perryman’s agent also released a statement: “We are aware of the recent reports regarding Denzel Perryman’s arrest in Los Angeles. At this time, we are still gathering facts and will fully cooperate with the process. Denzel is a respected veteran in the NFL and a dedicated father, teammate, and professional. While we do not take this situation lightly, we remain confident that the matter will be resolved fairly and in accordance with the law. Out of respect for the process and all parties involved, we will have no further comment at this time.” (Ian Rapoport)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes discussed expectations for WR Rashee Rice this season and hopes that he’ll come back strong following injury.

“Yeah, I mean you saw it at the beginning of last year with him (Rashee Rice) being in the full training camp and another year of us and our communication; it was going off to a very hot start, but he attacked the rehab process now and has came back ready to go,” Mahomes said, via Chiefs Wire. “And so had a good first day today; we’ll continue to work, continue to get better and better, and he’ll evolve his game to be ever better than he was at the beginning of last year.”

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy admitted first-round LT Josh Simmons has some mistakes to clean up, including picking up calls, but hasn’t seen any issues with the strength in his knee: “The sky’s the limit for him.” (Matt Derrick)

Raiders

Pete Carroll signed on with the Raiders to be their head coach this offseason, which will mark his first time coaching an organization outside of the Seahawks after staying in Seattle from 2010 to 2023. Regarding his year hiatus from the NFL, Carroll said he had to let the “dust settle” following his time with the Seahawks.

“I had to let the dust settle a little bit and get a feel for what that was like being out (of the league),” Carroll said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “Once that cleared, the pursuit of the passion was too obvious.”

Carroll said he hasn’t changed his approach to coaching and has largely kept the same philosophy since he led the University of the Pacific back in 1973.

“I only know one way to do it,” Carroll said. “I’m not doing anything different than I did when I was coaching at (Pacific) a million years ago. I’m just having fun coaching and making sure I affect as many people as I can. … I can’t ask them to go if I’m not going, so I bring it every day.”

As for why he didn’t retire, Carroll said his passion is still “alive and well.”

“You’re either competing or you’re not,” Carroll said. “I just like battling. I like competing. That’s exactly what it is. The passion was alive and well. In chasing it, we wound up here with the Raiders.”