AFC Notes: Philip Rivers, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
With two games left to go in the season, both the Colts and Eagles are feeling pretty good about the trade that sent QB Carson Wentz from Philadelphia to Indianapolis. Wentz played enough to fulfill the condition for the Eagles to get a first-round pick, while the Colts have gone from 1-4 to the thick of the playoff mix.
“Carson has played well enough to give them stability, and he is young enough that they are out of the Philip Rivers/Jacoby Brissett year-to-year thing,” an exec for another team said via the Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia. “They are going to wind up giving Philly the 20-something pick in a draft that has no quarterbacks. Philly got value and got to play Jalen Hurts. I think it’s a win-win. Are we allowed to have those any more in the NFL?”
- The Athletic’s Zak Keefer says the Colts have discussed signing QB Philip Rivers as an emergency replacement for Wentz.
- However, both Stephen Holder and Mike Chappell do not expect the Colts to go that way.
- According to Colts HC Frank Reich, LT Eric Fisher (knee, toe, pec) and TE Jack Doyle (ankle, knee) are both day to day. (Kevin Bowen)
- The Colts brought in free agent WR Jordan Murray, OL Chad Slade and OL Earl Watford for tryouts on Monday. (Aaron Wilson)
Jaguars
- The Jaguars worked out free agent OL Sam Cooper on Monday. (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- Titans LB coach Jim Haslett said they hope LB David Long returns soon: “[He] ran yesterday and worked out for us a little bit. We’ll see how it goes from here. We’ll have to see how he comes along this week and figure out how to get all these guys on the field.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Haslett also praised LB Rashaan Evans: “He plays hard, and he’s been very impactful since he’s been out there. … [LB Zach Cunningham] and Rashaan play well off of each other. They’ve been good together.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Haslett said he’s been watching Cunningham for a while: “Studied him at Vanderbilt. He’s really smart, has great instincts. He picks things up fast.” (Wyatt)
- Safeties coach Scott Booker believes DB Dane Cruikshank is playing high-level football right now: “He has good size and strength/speed for the position. He’s been able to use some of his strengths and has matched up w/those guys. These last couple of guys he’s matched up w/he’s done a good job. You saw that vs. Kittle and Kelce.” (Turron Davenport)
