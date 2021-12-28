AFC Notes: Philip Rivers, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

With two games left to go in the season, both the Colts and Eagles are feeling pretty good about the trade that sent QB Carson Wentz from Philadelphia to Indianapolis. Wentz played enough to fulfill the condition for the Eagles to get a first-round pick, while the Colts have gone from 1-4 to the thick of the playoff mix.

“Carson has played well enough to give them stability, and he is young enough that they are out of the Philip Rivers/Jacoby Brissett year-to-year thing,” an exec for another team said via the Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia. “They are going to wind up giving Philly the 20-something pick in a draft that has no quarterbacks. Philly got value and got to play Jalen Hurts. I think it’s a win-win. Are we allowed to have those any more in the NFL?”

Jaguars

The Jaguars worked out free agent OL Sam Cooper on Monday. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans LB coach Jim Haslett said they hope LB David Long returns soon: “[He] ran yesterday and worked out for us a little bit. We’ll see how it goes from here. We’ll have to see how he comes along this week and figure out how to get all these guys on the field.” (Jim Wyatt)

Vanderbilt Safeties coach Scott Booker believes DB Dane Cruikshank is playing high-level football right now: “He has good size and strength/speed for the position. He’s been able to use some of his strengths and has matched up w/those guys. These last couple of guys he’s matched up w/he’s done a good job. You saw that vs. Kittle and Kelce.” (Turron Davenport)