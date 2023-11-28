AFC Notes: Quentin Johnston, Chris Jones, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Per Aaron Wilson, the Broncos tried out three special teams players including P Brad Wing, LS Tucker Addington, and LS Matt Overton.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley on why WR Quentin Johnston didn’t return after being injured in the third quarter: “It wasn’t that he couldn’t go back into the game, it’s just that we didn’t feel like — through the flow of the game, with where he was — that it was the right thing to go back into the game.” (Kris Rhim)

Chiefs

Chiefs DT Chris Jones said the defense will continue to stand their ground until the offense is able to find their rhythm as they did in their win over the Raiders after going down two scores to begin the game.

“Listen, over the years, man, the offense has been so good, right? And we’re so used to Pat scoring 30 points a game and Travis having 80 to 100 yards a game. We’ve been so spoiled with that as a team,” Jones said, via Ed Easton Jr. of USAToday.com. “It might not start it the way we wanted to start it right. But as this offense continues to play, they’re gonna continue to get better. Young guys are going to continue to step up, and we’re gonna get back in their rhythm of Pat scoring 30.”