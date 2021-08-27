AFC Notes: Quenton Nelson, Colts, Brandin Cooks, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts G Quenton Nelson said he’s glad his foot injury was sustained during training camp and is “doing everything I can” to be ready for Week 1.

“I was just thankful it happened now,” Nelson said, via Dave Griffiths of Fox59. “Thankful that they said five weeks recovery time because that would give me time to get back for Week 1. I was just thankful that it wasn’t worse. I’m doing everything I can to get back for Week 1.”

Nelson said he sustained his foot injury after getting stepped on and is unsure of when the incident occurred.

“I got stepped on,” Nelson said. “I really didn’t know I got stepped on. After the play I was walking back to the huddle and was kind of limping a little bit. I went in for another period and it just didn’t feel right. So I sat out of practice and said this doesn’t feel right. I got the X-ray and MRI and took it from there.”

Nelson said he’s received “a bunch of treatment” on his foot and is working under the guidance of the Colts training and medical staff.

“I got a bunch of treatment,” said Nelson. “I did everything I was told to do from the trainers, doctors and was just focused on not wasting a minute and doing everything I can in terms of treatment, sleep, recovery, icing, exercises and everything I can do.”

Texans

Texans WR Brandin Cooks points out that he’s nearly played with a new quarterback “every other year” and tells his teammates to quickly figure out what the quarterback likes in his receivers.

“I feel like I’ve always had a new quarterback, every other year,” Cooks said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “So for me, what I always tell guys is, finding out what your quarterback likes, molding into that, but also bringing your signature to the game.”

Cooks reiterated that he’s able to “mold into any offense” after playing on four teams throughout his eight-year career.

“Because of all of the offenses I’ve played in, to be able to just mold into any offense and continue to perform at a high level, I take that seriously. And whatever I’m asked to do, I’m going to do to be able to help this offense to succeed the best that we can.”

As for Texans QB Tyrod Taylor starting, Cooks believes the veteran quarterback will still lead a successful offense given his precision and intelligence.

“Obviously, we know Deshaun is explosive, but at the same time, Tyrod [Taylor] has been playing in this league for a long time and that’s for a reason,” Cooks said. “He’s very smart, the way that he’s precise in his throws. He brings a different signature to the game, but I still will say in a great way for this offense.”

Titans

Titans QB coach Pat O’Hara is confident that QB Ryan Tannehill and WR Julio Jones will be on the same page for the regular season despite a lack of practice time together: “We’ll find a way to it done.” (Turron Davenport)