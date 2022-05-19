AFC Notes: Quenton Nelson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Colts want to prioritize an extension for G Quenton Nelson but understand it is going to be a tough negotiation. The current high mark for guards is $16.5 million a year but Nelson is considered to be the league’s best guard by a fair margin.
- Fowler adds a deal could approach $20 million a year, which is left tackle-type money.
- The Athletic’s Stephen Holder writes Colts recently signed RB Phillip Lindsay must contribute on special teams in order to make the active roster.
- Holder adds former Colts and new Texans RB Marlon Mack became a castoff in Indianapolis given he wasn’t a factor on special teams.
- Holder, citing a source, reports Lindsey understands he must make a larger impact on special teams than on his previous teams in order to stay on the Colts.
- Colts DE Dayo Odeyingbo mentioned that he is finally feeling back to normal now that he is over a year removed from his Achilles’ injury. (Joel A. Erickson)
- The Colts have decided internally that free agent WR Julio Jones is not a fit for them despite his history with QB Matt Ryan. (Holder)
- The Colts sent director of college scouting Morocco Brown and OC Marcus Brady as representatives to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)
Jaguars
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer had an NFL head coach compare Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and the way he handled all the adversity off the field his rookie year to former Cowboys QB Troy Aikman, who went through something similar in a 1-15 rookie year.
- The Jaguars sent director of pro scouting Regis Eller and DC Mike Caldwell as representatives to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)
Texans
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan notes former Giants and new Eagles CB James Bradberry vetoed trades to the Jets and Texans that would have netted him around $8 million a year on a two-year deal.
- He adds he thinks the Jets were trying to get Bradberry for nothing, as they knew the Giants were trying to get his contract off the books. Meanwhile, the Texans were making more serious offers to the Giants.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports that after being waived by the Texans due to a hamstring injury, UDFA rookie S Kolby Harvell-Peel reverted to injured reserve. He’ll likely be cut later with a settlement.
- The Texans sent national scout Mozique McCurtis and OC Pep Hamilton as representatives to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)
