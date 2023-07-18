AFC Notes: Quinnen Williams, Jets, Patriots, Steelers

Jets

includes a signing bonus of $24.5 million and a new 2023 base salary of $1.094 million, fully guaranteed. Though the deal was reported as a four-year, $96 million deal which equals $24 million a year in new money, Florio says the deal omits the 17th game check from the fifth-year option salary, so it’s technically $23.85 million in new money. He adds Williams’ base salary will be paid in three installments: $11 million by July 31, 2023; $4.5 million by September 30, 2023; and $9 million by March 31, 2024.

In the new years of the deal, Williams is due base salaries of $14.4 million, $15.65 million, $20.75 million and $25.4 million. His 2024 base salary is guaranteed, while $6.241 million of his 2025 salary is guaranteed at signing. The remainder becomes guaranteed in March of 2025 along with $5 million of his 2026 salary.

Another $2.656 million of Williams’ 2026 base salary vests to guaranteed in March of 2026.

A total of $3.8 million in per-game roster bonuses is available to Williams over the life of the deal, including $500,000 in 2023, $1.1 million in 2024, $1.1 million in 2025, $1 million in 2026 and $100,000 in 2027. Those are guaranteed in 2023 and 2024 and the 2025 bonus becomes guaranteed that year, but that only means Williams gets them if he’s cut. If he misses games, he still misses the bonuses.

Patriots

Chad Graff of The Athletic notes the success of the Patriots’ receivers group could depend on whether or not players like DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton are able to put together a strong season.

Graff adds missing out on WR DeAndre Hopkins is a big blow to the offense as he is not sold on Thornton and WR Kendrick Bourne, who he doesn't believe is a lock to make the roster this season.

Steelers

Regarding a pair of muffed punts he committed last season, Steelers WR Gunner Olszewski said he’s moved past last season and doesn’t think his career is defined by a couple of mishaps.

“You can’t change it,” Olszewski said, via Chis Adamski of Tribune Live. “If you want to define me by one play, go ahead. But doubt me? I hope you do.”

Olszewski doesn’t think he’s outright earned the starting return specialist job and plans on competing to retain his role.

“No,” Olszewski said. “I feel like they are hopefully going to try to give everybody in that room a chance to put their best foot forward, and I look forward to putting my best foot forward in the preseason.”

Olszewski feels the return specialist job was given to him last year and wants to earn his spot going forward.

“You have to earn a spot at the table, and that’s what’s so special about this game,” Olszewski said. “Last year, it felt like the job was given to me, and I don’t want that again. I have never had anything handed to me, so I am looking forward to proving myself to the coaches and my teammates.”