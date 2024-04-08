AFC Notes: Ran Carthon, L’Jarius Sneed, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

TCU S Millard Bradford has had an official 30 visit with the Jaguars. (Ryan Fowler)

has had an official 30 visit with the Jaguars. (Ryan Fowler) Oregon OL Steven Jones has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Jaguars. (James Crepea)

Titans

New Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed has found success with the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs but is now looking to grow his skills even further working against talented wide receivers Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins.

“To get out there and work with them elite wide receivers, I never had two elite guys like them, going up against them every day,” Sneed said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I had great players, but them two guys, household names, they stick out. I can’t wait to get to work with those guys. I know they’re gonna make me better in practice, and I can’t wait to pick both of their brains on how to get better. What they see. What my weakness is from their eyes and not from other guys I’ve been playing with for four years. I want new guys looking from the outside in.”

“Once I realized where I was headed to, I was excited,” Sneed concluded. “It’s a new culture, and that’s something I love is change. I love growing, whatever aspect that is in life, I love change and I love to grow.”

Titans GM Ran Carthon once again pointed out the tackle depth as a point of emphasis in this year’s draft class.

“There are still good players (on the free-agent market), players who have played a ton of snaps in this league,” Carthon said, via Titans Wire. “Not to get too far ahead, but this tackle draft class is pretty deep. Like we always do, we’re going to find the best option for us and hopefully make the right decision.”