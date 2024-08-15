AFC Notes: Rashee Rice, Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said they are still discussing when to name their starting quarterback for Week 1, per Chris Tomasson. The choice seems to be between veteran QB Jarrett Stidham and first-round QB Bo Nix .

Broncos LB Alec Mock said he was waived by Denver and quickly re-signed as a procedural matter: "They just said they needed a spot for a day and then the plan was to bring me back. So I didn't ask many questions. I was glad I was going to be brought back." (Chris Tomasson)

Chiefs

Regarding Chiefs WR Rashee Rice ‘s pending eight felony charges, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports the NFL has yet to meet Rice or interview the receiver about the incident.

‘s pending eight felony charges, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports the NFL has yet to meet Rice or interview the receiver about the incident. Florio cites a statement he received from the league regarding Rice’s situation, saying they will review their personal conduct policy once Rice’s legal process has concluded: “We have been monitoring developments in the matter. Following the conclusion of the legal process, the NFL will review the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy.”

Adam Schefter reports OT Jawaan Taylor suffered a shoulder injury in Wednesday’s practice but the team is “not overly concerned at this time.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams said he’s seen a lot of good out of both QBs Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew during the first preseason game.

“I mean, they both balled out,” Adams said, via PFT. “They both did their thing and Gardner came in and picked up where Aidan left off. You can see we’ve got two quarterbacks that are not necessarily the same . . . the O-line was doing a good job keeping both of those guys clean, as much as possible. I’ve seen a lot of good so, hopefully, we keep doing that and it’s going to make it hard on [head coach Antonio Pierce] to figure out. But I’m praying for nothing but success for both of them.”