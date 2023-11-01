AFC Notes: Rashod Bateman, Kenny Pickett, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals hosted LB Clay Johnston for a workout, per Aaron Wilson. The team has now signed Johnson to the practice squad.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was asked by reporters about WR Rashod Bateman and said he believes Bateman will have success in the second half of the season.

“That’s really perceptive because it’s not really confidence in [Rashod Bateman’s] ability,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire.com. “He’s always been very confident. It’s confidence in his health. [It’s] the fact that he’s been able to stack practices now and get a feel in the offense and catch balls and run routes and compete for balls. Football is a practice sport. I’ve said that before. The more you practice, the better you get, and the better feel you get for the game, all of those different things. I would say it’s just starting to kind of come together for him that way. I’m hoping … I think the second half of the season for Rashod is going to be big [and] is going to be very successful.”

Steelers

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren said his recent $50,000 fine for his second unnecessary roughness penalty that resulted from a block he laid in Week 8 won’t change his playing style.

“I mean, it sucks because that’s so much money,” Warren said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “But I don’t let it alter my play. If … I don’t know if I should say this, but if I was in the same situation, I’m still doing what I’m going to do. It’s what got me on the team.”

Warren explained he’s unsure how to block against defenders who several outsize him.

“I got two fines last year, and I’m still doing it this year,” Warren said. “OK. And I mean, it’s kind of hard. I don’t know how I’m supposed to hit dudes that’s like 350 pounds and 2 feet taller than me. I can’t stand my ground and kind of punch ’em. They’re going to run me over. So I try to enforce the hitting, again to the point where it’s costing me.”

Warren feels the amount he’s being fined is egregious.

“That’s hella money,” Warren said. “That’s so much money. If I got fined $2,000, I’d be pissed, too. But $50,000 is crazy. That’s a whole car. That’s money I could be giving my family.”

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (rib) said he will play in Thursday’s game against the Titans, via Ray Fittipaldo.