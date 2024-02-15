AFC Notes: Rashod Bateman, Kenny Pickett, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said the potential departures of veteran WRs Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr. could lead to an increased role for former first-round WR Rashod Bateman next season.

“I want Bate to flourish and make a bunch of plays, and he’s going to do that, and I think he’ll be a bigger part of it next year, just by the fact that he was healthy all year this year [and] had a chance to establish himself that way, and he’ll be starting. He’ll be playing all those snaps, and he’ll rise to the occasion,” Harbaugh said, via BaltimoreRavens.com.