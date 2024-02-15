AFC Notes: Rashod Bateman, Kenny Pickett, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- CFB Focus reports Ohio State linebackers coach and graduate assistant James Laurinaitis is interviewing for a position on the Browns’ staff.
- Virginia WR Malik Washington had extended meetings with the Browns, among other teams, while at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
- Washington DT Tuli Letuligasenoa highlighted his meeting with the Browns at the Shrine Bowl as one that went well. (Justin Melo)
Ravens
Ravens HC John Harbaugh said the potential departures of veteran WRs Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr. could lead to an increased role for former first-round WR Rashod Bateman next season.
“I want Bate to flourish and make a bunch of plays, and he’s going to do that, and I think he’ll be a bigger part of it next year, just by the fact that he was healthy all year this year [and] had a chance to establish himself that way, and he’ll be starting. He’ll be playing all those snaps, and he’ll rise to the occasion,” Harbaugh said, via BaltimoreRavens.com.
- Nick Underhill reports the Saints are interviewing Ravens assistant WRs coach Keith Williams for their wide receivers coach job.
- Washington DT Tuli Letuligasenoa highlighted his meeting with the Ravens at the Shrine Bowl as one that went well. (Justin Melo)
Steelers
Steelers owner Art Rooney II said they “all feel” that bringing in competition at the quarterback position for incumbent starter Kenny Pickett is best for the organization.
“(You) can’t discount the fact that having competition will be good for everybody,” Rooney said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “We all feel that way.”
- Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper met with every team at the Shrine Bowl, but the Pittsburgh Steelers showed particular interest and had multiple meetings with Cooper. (Ryan Fowler)
