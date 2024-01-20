AFC Notes: Robert Kraft, Jerod Mayo, Sean McDermott, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills CB Taron Johnson said he’s in the final stages of the league’s concussion protocol and is optimistic about playing in Sunday’s Divisional Round, per Cameron Wolfe.

Bills HC Sean McDermott said LB Terrel Bernard did not practice on Friday and they'll continue evaluating him ahead of Sunday's game, via Alaina Getzenberg.

McDermott said WR Stefon Diggs (foot) was limited in Friday's practice but expects him to be available for the Divisional Round, via James Palmer.

Jets

Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich has been named the 2024 Senior Bowl’s National Team head coach, per Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

Memphis RB Blake Watson met with the Jets at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Patriots

Regarding building the Patriots’ staff and roster around new HC Jerod Mayo, owner Robert Kraft said they want to examine their options in-house and on the market to support Mayo.

“As I said, this is the first time in a quarter of a century we had to make major changes, and we want to see what we have in-house, look what’s out there in the marketplace, and then do what we think is right,” Kraft said, via Mike Giardi. “I know people have ideas, but I can just assure you, any decision we make at this time will be to try to give the support to Jerod and put the organization in the best position it can to win games. We don’t have a fixed formula. We’re going to do — we know what’s worked for us in the past, and that’s what we’re going to do here in the future.”

Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots are expected to interview Rams assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer for their special teams coordinator job.