AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

One of Broncos QB Russell Wilson‘s chief frustrations that ultimately ended his time with the Seahawks was the unwillingness of the coaching staff to embrace him as a partner in the offense. That’s not been the case with the Broncos and new HC Nathaniel Hackett, who has made Wilson an essential partner as he installs his new system, tailoring it around his star quarterback.

“We’ve gone back and forth on everything we’re doing, from the entire playbook that we built together, to making sure that every single thing that he’s done or is comfortable with or would want to do [is accounted for],” Hackett said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “That’s been our primary focus: What does Russ wanna do? And now it’s kind of focused on what the guys around him can do. What can we pass off of? What can we run? What can we route run? But yeah, the whole thing in my world is 100% based off of him. Russell likes it, Russell wants it, we’re probably doing it.”

In another answer to Breer, Wilson mentioned, “Whenever I leave this game, 10, 12 years from now — hopefully 12 years from now.” Pressed on whether 12 years is the goal, which would have Wilson playing until he’s 45, he responded: “Yeah, I think 45 is a good number.”

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon believes that RB Javonte Williams will be the starter in 2022 but still sees himself being part of the plan offensively: “I love to compete. I tell myself every day that nothing is given. I just need to be consistent. You have to ball out. When I get in there I have to make it count. At end of the day, it’s about winning.” (Troy Renck)

Chargers

According to Pro Football Talk, Chargers S Derwin James ‘ four-year, $76.4 million extension includes a signing bonus of $20.532 million and base salaries of $4.052 million, $2 million, $12.75 million, $13.75 million and $14.5 million.

‘ four-year, $76.4 million extension includes a signing bonus of $20.532 million and base salaries of $4.052 million, $2 million, $12.75 million, $13.75 million and $14.5 million. The deal also includes a $12 million option bonus in 2023 that is fully guaranteed, along with his base salaries in 2022 and 2023. In 2023, James also has $3.415 million of his 2024 base salary become guaranteed.

There are $3 million offseason roster bonuses in 2025 and 2026 as well.

Chiefs