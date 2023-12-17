AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson believes that HC Sean Payton still has confidence in him despite Payton showing anger towards Wilson on the sidelines during their blowout loss to the Lions on Saturday night.

“Yeah, I mean, of course,” Wilson told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “I think the biggest thing is we’re trying to score a touchdown there. I think we all want to score there. I think that’s our focus and that’s — you want a coach that’s passionate. We want players that are too, and everything else. And so, we wanted to score a touchdown. I think my biggest thing is always trying to focus on the next play and unfortunately, those few plays, we didn’t get the touchdowns there, so that was the only unfortunate part about that part.”

“Yeah, I mean, obviously, we wanted to score that drive,” Wilson added. “Unfortunately, we didn’t. I think, more than anything else, we’re just frustrated we didn’t score there, because we were going to make that 28-14. Obviously, they end up stopping us, and that was the really, honestly, the disappointing part, because of that play where [fullback Michael] Burton got in. I think that’s just we’re a little frustrated.”

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper notes Lions OC Ben Johnson could be the top candidate for the Chargers’ coaching vacancy but that’s partially because Johnson looks like he’ll be the top candidate on the market this year, period.

could be the top candidate for the Chargers’ coaching vacancy but that’s partially because Johnson looks like he’ll be the top candidate on the market this year, period. Another strong option for Los Angeles could be Cowboys DC Dan Quinn , with Popper mentioning Quinn could elect to keep OC Kellen Moore on board since he knows him from Dallas.

, with Popper mentioning Quinn could elect to keep OC on board since he knows him from Dallas. Patriots HC Bill Belichick is another option that has come up for the Chargers if/when New England moves on but Popper writes it will depend on how much Belichick is looking for. If he’s seeking $20-$25 million, that could be too rich for the Chargers.

is another option that has come up for the Chargers if/when New England moves on but Popper writes it will depend on how much Belichick is looking for. If he’s seeking $20-$25 million, that could be too rich for the Chargers. Some other options listed by Popper include Dolphins OC Frank Smith, Ravens DC Mike Macdonald, Rams DC Raheem Morris and Bengals OC Brian Callahan.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid praised the development of second-round WR Rashee Rice amidst the team’s losing streak.

“He’s getting better. He’s getting better,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “That’s one of the positives you can take out of the game really the last few weeks. So every opportunity he gets, he’s making progress.”

The NFL fined Reid $100,000 for his comments on the officiating following the team’s loss to the Bills last week. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was also fined $50,000 for criticizing the referees and for unsportsmanlike conduct for abusive, threatening or insulting language directed at an official on the field. (Ian Rapoport)