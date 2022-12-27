AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos CEO Greg Penner commented on why the team is keeping GM George Paton and involving him in the search for the team’s next head coach.

“George and I have had a chance to get to know each other,” Penner said during Tuesday’s press conference. “We’ve talked every day since we purchased the team a number of months ago. And he acknowledged right up front, there were a couple of decisions that haven’t worked out as he expected. But I understand his thought process. He understands the work that needs to be done this offseason. And I’m going to rely on him heavily as we go through and make these changes.”

Paton on former HC Nathaniel Hackett : “We went through a lot of adversity together. He stayed the course and kept the team together. It just didn’t work out here. And that’s on me. I take full responsibility. I brought in the head coach and most of the players.” (Troy Renck)

Paton on the play of QB Russell Wilson : “We saw flashes of Russ this year. He will be the first one to tell you he didn’t play up to his standard. But we are not getting a new coach to turn around Russ. We do believe he’s fixable.” (Renck)

Penner says any decision made on Wilson will be one that is focused on the long-term: “He knows he can play better. We know he can play better. And we know he’ll do the right work in the offseason to be better next year.” ( Pelissero

Going forward, Penner says the organizational structure will shift to have both Paton and a new head coach reporting to him. (Renck)

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert commented on the team earning their first playoff berth since 2018.

“It’ll be a lot of fun,” Herbert said via NFL.com. “I’m just excited to be in that atmosphere and to have that opportunity to keep playing football.”

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reports Chargers Derwin James won't be suspended for his hit on Colts Ashton Dulin that led to his ejection on Monday night.

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said James is in the concussion protocol. (James Miller)

said James is in the concussion protocol. (James Miller) Staley said FB Zander Horvath suffered a sprained ankle against the Colts and that the team is unsure of his status against the Rams. (Miller)

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels has not ruled out the idea of benching QB Derek Carr following his performance against the Steelers.

“For us to be able to win at this time of the year and be productive, offensively you have to throw the ball better than what we’ve thrown at times here in the last month and a half,” McDaniels said, via the Associated Press. “We’ve been able to win some in spite of that, overall, but clearly, that’s not the goal. The goal would be to be more productive than what we’ve been.”

“I think there’s a possibility that we would do the right thing regardless of the position,” McDaniels added. “Everybody can do better, and I’m sure he’d be the first one to tell you he can do the same thing.”

“When you don’t do your best, you let your team down, let the organization and fans down,” Carr said after the loss. “It breaks your heart. At the end of the day, nobody cares. You get back up and keep going.”