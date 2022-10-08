AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Colts

Russell Wilson

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett commented on the struggles of QB Russell Wilson so far this season, which has left many around the league wondering just how far Denver can go this season.

“Russell’s got to feel comfortable,” Hackett said, via Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. “It’s a completely new environment, whether it be coaches, players, everybody. That’s no excuse. We still have to execute at a higher level. We just need to continually get better, and it does take time.”

“For me, I second-guess everything that I call because I always want it to be as good as it possibly can for the players, for the team,” Hackett added. “In that situation, we wanted to have very good protection. Wanted to get a first down and finish the game, and not just (kick) a field goal. The defense had been playing great and we wanted to finish it off for them. So we wanted to be somewhat aggressive, but not too aggressive. In the end, we have to execute the play better. And, of course, right now we’d much rather have run the ball and kicked the field goal, and taken more time off the clock, but in that situation, I thought it was a good play call. It was my decision to do that. Just need to execute better.”

“The thing we always say is, ‘Hear the call, know the call, do your job,’” Hackett concluded. “We want to ensure they’re doing that at a high level. Right now they’re not and it starts with me as the play-caller and as the one that’s in there deciding on a lot of the plays. And then it goes to the coaches and the players. Between all of us, we’ve got to make sure that we’re calling the things and doing the things that they can execute at a high level and know what to do.”

Broncos

Doug Kyed of PFF spoke to several sources who weighed in on the situation, with one scout saying: “It takes time. You just don’t roll out there and play ball and think you’re gonna win the Super Bowl. I have no idea why people were hyping that so fast.”

One anonymous personnel executive believes that things aren’t easily fixable: “I just think the chemistry is not there. And it highlights his shortcomings as a QB. You have to have chemistry from top to bottom or you won’t succeed (with Wilson).”

An anonymous AFC analytics executive also believes that the team needs time to develop more chemistry: “A lot of his tendencies are similar to last year but there are a lot more drops. Just seems he’s lost some of his confidence and is starting to play very cautious and second-guessing things. Just has to get back in a rhythm. I’m sure a new team and coach take time to get adjusted.”

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay was pleased with the team’s 12-9 overtime win over the Broncos on Thursday night regardless of it being a low-scoring affair.

“There is no such thing as an ugly win. There’s no such thing as a beautiful loss,” said Irsay, via Angela Moryan of WISH-8. “To me, I know it was tough, but this win looks like a beauty to me.”

Irsay added that they must begin developing consistency offensively heading into back-to-back divisional games.

“We have to get some consistency,” Irsay said. “Two division games coming. We know we have to play better offensively. We have to do things a lot better and pick it up. This is one of those ones you had to get, so we’re fired up and excited, man.”