AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write there is a non-zero chance the Broncos bench QB Russell Wilson for QB Jarrett Stidham at some point over the back half of the season if things don’t improve.

While Wilson's play has declined in recent weeks after a solid start to the year, Graziano and Fowler point out it's less about that and more about Wilson's contract. Denver is saddled with a lot of money from the deal no matter what but there is $37 million in 2025 base salary that is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed at the start of the 2024 league year.

If the Broncos think they will move on from Wilson this offseason to avoid committing to him in 2025, it would make sense to bench Wilson to avoid the chance of him getting hurt and putting Denver on the hook for that additional $37 million anyway.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said S Derwin James needs to adjust the way he’s playing to avoid penalties: “Yeah he needs to change his approach because he needs to stop getting penalized.” (Kris Rhim)

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams is upset with his lack of usage and wants the ball in his hands more often.

“I’m sure people are thinking, ‘They won the game, so why is there an issue?” Adams said, via PFT. “When you’re a player like me, mentally my benchmark is not wins and losses, it’s greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to have that ability to put that on the table and have an influence on the game. That’s my purpose for being here. I came here to win and to do it the right way, so if it doesn’t look like it’s supposed to look, then I’m going to be frustrated if I’m not part of that plan.”

Adams also clarified that he believes he’s one of the bigger pieces of the offense and wants the unit to improve as a whole after averaging less than 17 points per game.

“If Jakobi [Meyers] was to go out and have a monster game or the offense was to score every five plays…it is what it is,” Adams said. “It’s not about me, but I’m one of the bigger pieces as to why this offense is going to go.”

Adams also added that he’s not calling anyone out but does want to get more looks.

“I’m not naive,” Adams said. “At the end of the day, it’s not easy throwing to somebody who gets the coverage that I get.”

Adams endorsed a reporter’s explanation of his comments on Twitter. The reporter said, “ My takeaway from Davante Adams’ comments today: He values winning above all else, but knows the Raiders can’t win at the level he wants to without the offense being significantly better. For the offense to be that, he needs to get the ball more. It’s fairly simple.”

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels wasn’t ready to reveal if veteran QB Brian Hoyer or fourth-round QB Aidan O’Connell would start against the Bears if starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo was out with his back injury. (Andrew Siciliano)

wasn’t ready to reveal if veteran QB or fourth-round QB would start against the Bears if starting QB was out with his back injury. (Andrew Siciliano) O’Connell got the nod in a Week 4 loss against the Chargers and took seven sacks and turned the ball over three times, although the Raiders had the ball with a chance to tie in the red zone at the end of the fourth quarter.