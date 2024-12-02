AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

After taking over for the injured QB Deshaun Watson, Browns QB Jameis Winston has rallied the team late in the season. Winston expressed his love for the city and organization before entering free agency this offseason.

“I’ve truly embraced this city.” Winston said, via the team’s YouTube. “I think anytime where you’re able to solidify a role in a place and play good at that place, you like to be home. But however, that’s out of my control.”

Browns S Grant Delpit was fined $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting), and LB Jordan Hicks was fined $10,378 for Roughing the Passer (body weight) in Week 12.

Ravens

Ravens LB Malik Harrison was fined $15,236 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 12.

was fined $15,236 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 12. Ravens TE Mark Andrews tied RB Jamal Lewis for most touchdowns in franchise history when he scored No. 47 on Sunday.

Steelers

Steelers QB Russell Wilson on his interception being returned for a touchdown against the Bengals: “He kind of pulled him down, to be honest with you. … it’s just football. As soon as I threw it, George went to the ground. … We did a good job of staying confident and not letting one play faze us.” (Brooke Pryor)

Wilson: "I just turned 36 the other day. I feel like I'm 26. Well, maybe 30." (Ray Fittipaldo)

Steelers CB Donte Jackson was fined $22,511 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet), and S Damontae Kazee was fined $11,255 for a late hit in Week 12.