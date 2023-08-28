AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Josh Jacobs, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Sooner rather than later, everyone will see whether new Broncos HC Sean Payton has had the desired effect on reviving QB Russell Wilson‘s career after a dismal 2022 season. In general, Payton has pushed the Broncos to take on more of a show instead of tell approach, but he is optimistic that Wilson’s ready for a rebound. He noted one of the first things he wanted Wilson to do this offseason was slim down to try and get a little faster, and the veteran followed through on that.

“He’s moving really well,” Payton said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “One of the things he’s always done exceptionally well is deliver the ball off-schedule. A play breaks down, he can go get 18 yards or he can flush the pocket. He’s exceptional in that area.

“I would say this — he’s gonna be a lot closer to those 2021 numbers than he was the 2022 numbers. The arm talent and the throws down the field. He’s always thrown a really good deep ball. But I do think he’s moving a lot better. And you know there’s something powerful about a guy with a chip on his shoulder.”

Chargers

As the Chargers look to unleash another level from their offense and QB Justin Herbert this season, HC Brandon Staley and new OC Kellen Moore have looked to other sports for inspiration. Specifically, the two are drawing from the Golden State Warriors and how they use pace to prevent defenses from focusing too much on Steph Curry, incorporating more tempo into their plans for the 2023 offense.

“When we talked,” Staley said via NBC Sports’ Peter King, “we were like, ‘How can we take this concept of pace and space and like be able to run our entire offense that way?’ Like, no matter what time of the game. First quarter. Second quarter. Two-minute. Whenever. Challenge the defense’s ability to communicate, to substitute.”

Moore added that he’s been particularly impressed by how well Herbert has done tackling the mental obligations of learning a new system, in addition to the heavier burden playing with tempo puts on the quarterback.

“You see all the physical tools that Justin has from afar,” Moore said. “Then there’s the element of once you start teaming up from a football intelligence standpoint, from a big-picture standpoint, how much can he handle? That’s the stuff that’s blowing me away — how much volume he can handle, and how fast he masters it.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels spoke about RB Josh Jacobs being back with the team after missing the entire offseason program including training camp.

“It’s going to be hard for me to say that until I have an opportunity to see him,” McDaniels said, via Pro Football Talk. “His conditioning and just how the way his body feels obviously will play a role in that, too. The goal will be to get him in and get going. We’ll do the right thing, whatever the right thing is. If there needs to be a number of plays early in the season, then that’s it. If there’s not, then there’s not. I don’t think any of us will know the answer to that yet.”

“I love the player, and I love the person and I’m excited that he’ll be back here soon,” McDaniels added. “I look forward to just acclimating him into our group. There are some new faces he hasn’t quite met yet, and I know he’s eager to do that as well. Super excited. I love the kid. Obviously, he’s a great football player. Meant a lot to our team last year. Going to mean a lot to our team this year.”