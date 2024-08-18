AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals inked K Evan McPherson to a three-year extension after he recently had his first child. McPherson reflected on the best few months of his life and described what it means to get a new contract.

“Couldn’t have written it better than what’s going on right now,” McPherson said, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “I’m a very blessed man. I’ve got a great family. I’ve got a great wife, a beautiful daughter, and this.”

“I feel like that means this organization has faith in me. I feel like they have enough faith in me to give me the money right now, rather than just wait and see if it works out before they give me a lot of the money. With how the contract is structured, I think it shows they have confidence in me and it should make me confident as well.”

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin feels good about DB Daxton Hill‘s move from safety to boundary CB: “You can see that he’s really starting to get comfortable out there. He’s showing us the traits that he can be an outstanding corner in this league.” (Dan Hoard)

Browns

Jeremy Fowler has spoken to people in Cleveland who believe that QB Deshaun Watson is showing glimpses of his time with the Texans and is currently expected to play in the team’s third preseason game with no restrictions when it comes to his shoulder.

Steelers

Steelers QB Russell Wilson had an injured calf to begin training camp which allowed QB Justin Fields to see all of the first-team reps. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin is ready for the competition to pick up now that both are healthy.

“It’s probably in the same place that I’ve described it throughout the spring and the summer,” Tomlin said, via Bob Labriola of the team’s website. “Both guys are vying for the role. Russ has pole position because of the collective body of work, the totality of the body of work that he brings into the circumstance.”

“Both guys are new to us. We’re getting an opportunity to get to know them through this process. It’s been a great process. Now that Russ has full health, it’s going to heat up over the next couple of weeks, and I’m excited about watching it happen.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers hosted RB Jaden Shirden for a workout.