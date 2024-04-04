AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Justin Madubuike, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Ravens

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike wants to continue on his path to greatness after earning a new contract from Baltimore this offseason.

“What I see in the future is just continued greatness, continued,” Madubuike said, via RavensWire.com. “[I] just [want to have] impact on the game, just being a force, being a cornerstone to this defense. [I] just [want to keep] holding myself to this high standard that I did this past season and staying consistent. That’s what I see. I feel like when you do those things [and] take it one day at a time, good things are going to flourish, [and] good things are going to happen. It’s going to radiate to other teammates for sure to motivate them [and] inspire them so we can just be the best, because we have a goal in mind that we definitely fell short at this year. And we’re hungry to get back to where we belong.”

Madubuike praised OLB coach Chuck Smith, who was able to help him with his pass-rushing skills.

“For him to be on the staff now, it’s like free teaching every day,” Madubuike added. “But just the person that Chuck [Smith] is – very open, very honest in terms of technique and pass rush stuff. He just helped not only me, but I know a bunch of my teammates just get more crisp and more trim in terms of pass rush. He’s really good at what he does. I’ve worked with him for the past two years, and I feel like my game has evolved as soon as I start tapping [in when] I’ve been with him in training. So, yes, [he’s] a very big influence for sure.”

There was also praise heaped onto new Ravens DC and former linebacker Zach Orr, who Madubuike has familiarity with as he takes over an important role in shaping the team’s defense.

“I feel like it makes the guys in the locker room [tip] their hat to [defensive coordinator] Zach [Orr] and respect him in a sense of he’s been there, he’s done that, [and] he knows what it takes to win in this league,” Madubuike concluded. “He’s been on championship teams. So, at the end of the day, it gives his voice more of an impact, in terms of my teammates. [There are] just more ears to listen to him, for sure, so we can all be on the same page and just attack as a wolfpack.”

Steelers

When appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Steelers’ veteran DL Cameron Heyward said he’s excited about the potential leadership Russell Wilson provides their entire offense given they have good young players.

“You just look for the leadership he’s had,” Heyward said. “A guy who’s been in Seattle, who’s won games, won the Super Bowl already. Didn’t have the best time in Denver, but I think he’s a hungry guy who’s ready to prove a lot of people wrong. I think on the opposite side of the ball, we have so many great weapons. Some of them are younger so having a more established guy who has been through it is gonna benefit the group.”