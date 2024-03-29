AFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Calvin Ridley, Jets, Texans, Titans

Jets

The Jets will host Florida State QB Jordan Travis for an official visit. (Logan Robinson)

Michigan WR Roman Wilson has two official visits scheduled so far, including one with the Jets. (Tony Pauline)

Michigan LB Michael Barrett met with the Jets before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

The Jets are hoping to schedule a private workout with UAB WR Tejhuan Palmer if his hamstring heals. (Tony Pauline)

Texans

New Eagles RB Saquon Barkley had plenty of suitors as the top RB available in free agency this offseason. Despite joining Philadelphia, Barkley discussed the interest he received from Houston before anyone else.

“Probably the team that had my first interest was Houston,” Barkley said, via the New Heights podcast. “I got to communicate with C.J. (Stroud) and a couple of those boys, but this was before when you could actually put offers on the table and talk to teams.”

“I had a good bit of teams that really was like all about me coming there and with the price point being up there. I’m happy with what I was able to get and shout out to my agent and my team that worked their (expletive) off for me. . . I wanted to get what I deserved that I thought was fair for me to take care of me and my family. That’s the goal you want to get to, that second contract.”

Titans

Titans GM Ran Carthon said that the team wanted to bring back LB Azeez Al-Shaair and DL Denico Autry in free agency but were unable to get the deals done, with both players opting to sign with the Texans.

“If I’m being honest, we weren’t able to get Azeez re-done, weren’t able to get Denico, and those were two guys of our own that you’d like to have back,” Carthon said, per Jim Wyatt. “But they ultimately made a decision that was best for them and their families. And, it’s like anything else, when one door closes, another opens and us being able to pivot and be fluid allowed us to make some other moves.”

Carthon commented on the team’s free agency experience so far this offseason, along with some of the individuals signed.

“I feel like it’s gone well,” Carthon noted. “We came in with a structured plan to start, and I think from a target standpoint, we hit on those targets pretty good. We still have a lot of work to do, and we still have our eight draft picks. We know the draft is coming up, and that’s going to take precedence now. But we still have cap room, and we feel like we’re well-positioned to (make moves later). I feel good about what we’ve done, but we still have to find ways to improve and we’re looking forward to that challenge.”

“It’s been cool that a couple of (our) guys have reached out, also, and said: Hey, I want to be back,” Carthon added. “So, we’ll see how that goes. It’s a new regime, things are different than they were last year, so we’re just trying to see about the right fit. We know who the people are, and our coaching staff has done a great job evaluating our roster. Again, we’re not done, but we have to take a patient approach with some of these.”

“People were big fans of Tony Pollard, people were big fans of Cush, Chido and all the other guys we’ve signed,” Carthon concluded when asked about praise from other teams. “The biggest compliment you can get from all of this is when guys from other teams text you and say: ‘You guys signed one of my favorite players.’ And I have gotten (a lot) of those texts, just (on) the type of guys that we’ve signed and the impact they’ve made. I feel good about what we’ve done so far, and excited about getting those dudes in the building.”

One of the team’s biggest offseason signings was landing former Falcons and Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley.

“I called Amy (Adams Strunk) and said: What do you think?,” Carthon said of the Ridley signing. “And, she was all for it. He’s a guy that you can move around to a bunch of different spots. He’s one of the better separators in the league, one of the better guys working releases and finishing at the top of routes. He gives another explosive element to the offense, and another weapon for our quarterbacks to throw to.”