AFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Nico Collins, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Texans

Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have officially announced the hiring of three new coaches: assistant DBs coach Justin Hamilton, DL coach Charlie Partridge and pass game coordinator Alex Tanney.

Texans

KPRC’s Aaron Wilson said RB Saquon Barkley‘s interest in coming to Houston goes beyond friendly social media banter.

“Saquon Barkley, it goes beyond him following guys on social media and hitting like,” Wilson said, via Texans Wire. “It’s a case of him communicating with top players, including C.J. Stroud, about a desire to play here. It is mutual, but they are keeping their options open.”

Texans WR Nico Collins had a breakout 2023 season, flirting with 1,300 yards receiving and establishing himself as QB C.J. Stroud‘s No. 1 target. It’s good timing for Collins, as he’s eligible for a new contract for the first time this offseason.

“Oh man, I would love that,” Collins said via KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. “That would be great. I feel like that’s what everybody works for. I’m just going to let it come to me, whatever they decide, whatever they want to do. I’m going to let it ride. Me, I’m going to continue to get better and work on my game. If they want to negotiate, we can.”

Collins added he’s thrilled about the way things are setting up for the Texans and the way things panned out after he put greater emphasis on his body to make it through a season healthy. He played a career-high 15 games.

“Man, it was amazing, a blessed season,” Collins said. “I did miss a couple of games, but made it out healthy. l did well for the team. I stayed healthy. I balled out. It was a long season, but a fun season. A lot of memories, I’m excited to get back to work and pick up where we left off. Great guys in the locker room, it’s going to be an exciting year.

“Time to reload and pick up where we left off. It’s definitely a blessing, a great team to be around. I think it’s time. Can’t wait to get everybody back. I feel like we’re on a mission. It’s real. It really is. We can’t wait to be back where we left off. It wasn’t how we wanted to finish. I feel like we’re all locked in, bought in and we want to prove everybody wrong again.”

Wilson says the Texans are expected to look for complementary help for Collins and WR Tank Dell in free agency and not get involved in the high end of the market.