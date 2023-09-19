AFC Notes: Sauce Gardner, Mac Jones, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel says that WR Jaylen Waddle is in concussion protocol and that RB Salvon Ahmed does not have a torn groin. (Barry Jackson)

McDaniel added that LB Jaelan Phillips was frustrated after being held out on Sunday but the team didn't want to take any unnecessary risks with his injury. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets CB Sauce Gardner on the performance of Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb: “I didn’t even know he had that many yards. Honestly. I know we got guys who can cover and who can make plays, so I was on him a few times, quite a few times. He didn’t really make no plays on me, but he’s a great player.” (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones made the following comments after the team’s loss in Week 2 to the Dolphins: “Definitely got to play better and learn from it and be here early and leave late and do it together. I think that’s the biggest thing. If a couple guys are doing it, it’s not good enough, clearly.”

Jones later clarified that his comment was not meant to call out any of his teammates.

“No,” Jones responded, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “I mean, it’s no. I’m talking about being close so, whatever you’re doing, just do more. It’s not like it’s rocket science. If you watch 30 minutes of film, watch an hour. If you lift for 45 minutes, lift for an hour and a half. Just whatever you can do so what when we’re in this situation – you know for me, that’s how I feel better about everything. You can only put in so much work. There are 24 hours a day. You have to sleep for 8 to 10 of them. All of the other hours have to be about work.”

“Mostly just reflection,” Jones added. “Just trying to be where your feet are. Realize it’s a great game we get to play, but at the same time, you want to win because it’s not as fun when you don’t win. Just trying to gather my thoughts before I got to the podium or something like that. But really just how can I lead the team throughout the week really the next week is what I’m thinking about. What can I do better? What can I do better? It starts with me as a quarterback. I know we have a great group of guys. It’s now about that. It’s just a couple unlucky breaks here or there and we’re 2-0. Just have to keep pushing.”