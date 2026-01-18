AFC Notes: Sean McDermott, Darren Waller, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott believes that WR Brandin Cooks came down with a completed catch, which was ruled an interception for the Broncos, and says that fans deserve an explanation.

“That play is not even close,” McDermott said. “That’s a catch all the way. I sat in my locker, and I looked at it probably 20 times, and nobody can convince me that that ball is not caught and in possession of Buffalo. I just have no idea how the NFL handled it, in particular, the way that they did. I think the players and the fans deserve an explanation, you know?”

“Here’s the deal, right? The fans deserve more. The players certainly deserve more. They deserve an explanation, and it’s a shame that a game is decided on a call like that, and there is no time spent with the head official going underneath the hood or to the replay booth, right? To the monitor. I don’t understand how that works. I don’t understand how that could be the case when it’s such a close play, so basically, there is one person ruling on that play, only New York ruling on that play? I don’t agree with that. If that’s the case, I don’t agree with that — that that is the best approach to decide a game like that.”

Michael Silver reports that Bills OL coach Aaron Kromer is retiring after the team’s loss to the Broncos.

Dolphins

Dolphins TE Darren Waller appeared on a podcast with former Browns QB Johnny Manziel and commented on the possibility that QB Tua Tagovailoa may have regressed due to trauma from past injuries.

“I was watching most of training camp on the sideline, and I’m watching this man throw darts every practice,” Waller said on the podcast. “It was like what the [expletive] am I watching? Like I’d never seen the anticipation and the accuracy. So I think, from my standpoint, the skillset for him is still there.

“I think some of the disconnect comes from, I think there could be some trauma still stored up in his body from what he’s gone through. There’s this book called ‘The Body Keeps the Score,’ which is like the No. 1 book about trauma. … I can notice him like trying to make things happen in the game, like he’s trying to pull the trigger, but it’s almost like his body and his system won’t allow him to do it.”

Patriots

Patriots LB Christian Elliss was fined $17,389 for a facemask against the Chargers.