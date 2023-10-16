AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Broncos HC Sean Payton on the release of DE Frank Clark: “It was a win-win. Frank was frustrated by his snaps or lack thereof and younger players had earned more snaps.” (Mike Klis)
- Payton on WR Jerry Jeudy: “He’s frustrated I am sure. He’s a talented player. He’s very competitive. He’s smart. He’s a playmaker for us and we need to continue to look for ways for him to make plays.” (Troy Renck)
- Payton on the trade deadline: “Look again the focus is on the schedule and winning the next week. Certainly, every year when this time comes there is speculation and people call. And people call teams that are not playing well to see if you are interested in moving players. It doesn’t take a four-day summit to know what the plan is…George (Paton) would bring the plan to Greg (Penner) or myself. For now the focus on (the game this week).” (Renck)
- Destin Adams reports that the Colts are one of the teams who have reached out about a trade for Jeudy.
- Broncos LT Garett Bolles was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness from Week 5.
Chiefs
- Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 5.
Raiders
- Raiders CB Marcus Peters was fined $13,378 for unnecessary roughness in Week 5.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!