AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Davante Adams, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton on what he looks for in quarterbacks: “Teams are going to make you win from the pocket.” (Albert Breer)

Denver GM George Paton discussed how he hasn't heard anything about trade interest in QB Russell Wilson . (Chris Tomasson)

Paton talked about potentially moving up in the draft for a QB: "We're open for anything. But that would be hard to move up to No. 1, realistically." (Mark Maske)

Moving down is a different topic, as Paton mentioned there are 12 to 15 players they like at number 12 overall. (Tomasson)

Payton noted Denver won’t be very aggressive in the first period of free agency. (Troy Renck)

Louisiana RB Jacob Kibodi has had extended meetings so far with the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler)

The Broncos are meeting with several quarterback prospects for formal Combine interviews, including Oregon's Bo Nix , Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Tulane's Michael Pratt . (Mike Klis)

Florida State DE Jared Verse had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos. (Chris Tomasson)

Notre Dame LB Marist Liufao had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos. (Chris Tomasson)

Chargers

Although the Chargers are currently projected to be $25 million over the salary cap, GM Joe Hortiz is confident they will be able to turn things around.

“In terms of the cap, I’m confident we can get there because you have to get there,” Hortiz said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “I have no choice but to get under the cap, so I can promise you that we’re going to do that.”

Chargers EDGE Khalil Mack is carrying a cap figure of $38,517,500 and is an obvious candidate to clear up cap space. Mack said he wants to be a “team guy” but is open to playing for another team.

“I know what I bring to the game, understanding that I want to be a team guy,” Mack said. “Whatever team. I’m not in control of that right now.”

Regarding the likelihood of signing older veterans like Mack, who is 33 years old, Hortiz said they also consider production when weighing on older players.

“You can look at a player’s age,” Hortiz said. “You’re always looking at it, but you also have to look at the production that they’ve had and that you expect them to continue to have. I think those are the things that you have to weigh.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams said new OC Luke Getsy is very “open-minded” and is open to feedback from veteran players.

“He’s the type of coach that’s open-minded … he’s going to be open to hearing things from the veteran players that know how this thing works and the best way to do things,” said Adams, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

Adams thinks Getsy’s system will provide a solid balance of run and pass in a more West Coast style scheme.

“Open-mindedness and, like I said, that innovation to the offense and a good run-pass balance,” Adams said. “And that’s what I’m used to, that West Coast style. Going to be fun getting to work on a new system, [yet] something that’s a little bit more familiar.”