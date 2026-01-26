AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Eric Bieniemy, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton has several regrets after the loss to New England, including an early game decision to go for it on fourth down instead of taking an easy field goal.

“[I’m] hurting for every one of those players in that locker room,” Payton said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “There’ll be a number of things when we watch the tape and I’ll look at and critique and pay close attention to. … It was a hard-fought game, and we didn’t do enough to win it.”

“We didn’t score enough points and capitalize on that field position,” Payton added. “Starts with the head coach and rest of our staff. I just felt like, man, we had momentum, to get up 14 [points], felt like we had a good call. I think the feeling was, man, let’s be aggressive. You know, to get up 14, I was just watching the way our defense was playing.”

“There’s always regrets,” Payton concluded. “I felt like here we are fourth-and-1, close enough and it’s also a call you make based on the team you’re playing and what you’re watching on the other side of the ball. So, yeah, there’ll always be second thoughts…Became apparent that with each possession, a field goal, that type of thing was going to be real important. And we weren’t able to get it done.”

Chargers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver and Titans DC Dennard Wilson as two names to watch for the Chargers’ defensive coordinator vacancy. Wilson was later hired by the Giants, however.

Other potential candidates to keep an eye on, per Fowler, include Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones and Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on his reunion with OC Eric Bieniemy : “I’ve had success (in the past) bringing guys back into the fold. I think everybody is excited. … I know everybody can function well together.” (Taylor)

Reid on hiring Bieniemy: "He's coming off a heck of a year with the Chicago Bears. We're glad EB was able to come back in and jump in and bring all the knowledge he has to the table." (Taylor)