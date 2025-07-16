AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Geno Smith, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton was impressed with the way that HC Sean Payton handled early-season setbacks to lead the team to their first playoff appearance in nearly a decade.

“It was outstanding,” Paton said of the job Payton did, via Broncos Wire. “Just a tremendous job leading this team, instilling a mindset, a culture. I think when he came in the building there was a confidence level. So that’s Sean’s secret sauce. We had some stretches. We started the season 0-2. Everyone thought we were done, then we win three in a row. Him being able to get that out of our team… We had a stretch. Kansas City, we missed the field goal. It’s really tough for a coach to go in the locker room after a game like that and Sean in about three minutes galvanized the team, and we won four in a row. He’s done an incredible job. He’s an incredible leader. Obviously, a bright football mind, and we’re very lucky to have him.”

Under Payton, the Broncos made the playoffs with a record of 10-7, yet Payton doesn’t want the team to pick up where they left off and embrace a fresh start to a new season.

“The one thing we have to avoid is this idea that we are going to pick up where we left off,” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “I don’t like that because our league has shown that the season ends, and you take the proverbial game board, you take all the pieces and dump them, and you start again. Certainly, you are more confident, the experience has helped a number of players, but the journey begins. We don’t shy away from it. Our expectations are high, and I am encouraged by some of the things that we did this past season, and yet we are still hungry for more.”

“It’s only a team on the rise if we take advantage of this offseason,” Paton added. “Like Sean said, nothing’s guaranteed moving forward. We made the playoffs. We lost in the Wild Card. You start over, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re starting over. Our sole focus is just upgrading this team each and every day.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OL Kingsley Suamataia said the offensive line was disappointed with its performance during the Super Bowl and promised to come back stronger this year.

“It’s definitely a big responsibility,” Suamataia said, via NY Times. “It’s taking that pride and telling yourself, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna block for this guy. He’s got my back and man, you give him time and he’ll slice up that defense.’ It just gives us that bigger chip on our shoulders — so we’re gonna come right back and punch back even harder this year.”

Chiefs OL Creed Humphrey said it was on the shoulders of the returning players to correct the issues that plagued them last season.

“There’s stuff that we need to correct, whether it’s on the mental side or physical side,” Humphrey said. “It’s just making sure you’re ready to go the full effort, full speed, on game day. It’s on us to correct it. Everybody came in (this spring) with a great attitude, ready to roll.”

Raiders

The Raiders acquired Geno Smith from the Seahawks this offseason. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites an anonymous executive who thinks Smith gives them “instant credibility” at the quarterback position.

“Geno gives them instant credibility at the position, and Pete [Carroll] and Geno seem to have good chemistry together, so it’s a good way for both of them to start,” the executive said. “I figure they will look to draft a quarterback in the next few years, but for now they have an answer.”