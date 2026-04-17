AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Joe Hortiz, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- Broncos HC Sean Payton said they still view TE Evan Engram as a “key piece” for their offense in 2026: “We definitely view him as a key piece.” (Tomasson)
- Payton added that they will continue to find ways to involve Engram: “He’s someone that gave us a lot of big plays a year ago, and we’ll continue to find ways to keep him, and add to his workload.” (Evans)
- As for the class of tight ends in the draft, Payton said there are a lot of good blocking players available, per Tomasson.
- Payton said LB Jonah Elliss has the traits to play inside linebacker, and it is the “$6 million question” on whether Elliss impacts how they look at the ILB spot in the draft, per Tomasson.
Chargers
- Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said much of free agency was about building the offense in OC Mike McDaniel‘s vision. Hortiz said McDaniel hung wanted posters in the team facility of RB Keaton Mitchell and FB Alec Ingold: ‘When you change offensive scheme, philosophy, you find players that fit what they want to do.” (Kris Rhim)
- Hortiz on if the team will ever spend big externally in free-agency: “Probably not. Probably not. I just believe in building through the draft and I believe in paying the players you know. That’s how I was raised.” (Rhim)
- Hortiz on possible interest in Giants DL Dexter Lawrence: “I typically don’t like talking about players on other teams. You guys know that. I’ll say he’s a great player, and I’ll leave it at that.” (Daniel Popper)
Chiefs
- Georgia OT Monroe Freeling has spent extensive time with the Chiefs during the pre-draft process, including potentially a 30 visit. (Mike Garafolo)
- Tennessee CB Colton Hood took a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Tom Pelissero)
- Louisiana LB Jaden Dugger said he visited the Chiefs. (Justin Melo)
- UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had 16 official 30 visits, including with the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson)
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