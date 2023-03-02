AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Frank Clark, Raiders

Broncos

Regarding the report detailing Russell Wilson‘s office and support staff being located in the Broncos’ building last season, new HC Sean Payton told reporters that it wouldn’t have been an issue last year if the team won more games.

“A lot was made of that, and it was just an honest answer,” Payton said, via Pro Football Talk. “I know what I’m familiar with and what I’m expecting. You guys will hear me throughout this season: At some point, you guys will digest ’22, but for me and this team when we get into the offseason, I’m going to park a car with no rearview mirror, sideview mirrors. Those will all be gone. We’ve got to get past all those difficult things. It was a tough year, and someone said it last night, they have success last [year], I don’t think the upstairs meeting room matters to anybody. I don’t think it matters, because I didn’t see any articles from any of you prior to Week 1 or Week 2 when it was happening. That’s what happens when you lose. Everything gets looked at closely, including the coaching.

“We’ll have a way of doing business, and I think it’ll be what I’m familiar with and what’s best for the players.”

Payton said he had dinner with Wilson in Arizona during Super Bowl week and they expect to meet “periodically” over the next month.

“We had a good dinner [at the Super Bowl],” Payton said. “There was a group of people at our table. Joe Montana was at our table. I know Russell was interested in talking about where we’re going, and I was interested in learning from Joe Montana. So we found it was a good conversation.

“Yeah, we’re looking forward to the start of the season. Obviously, certainly for Russell’s standards and the Broncos’ standards, it wasn’t the type of year that they wanted. Typically that’s why new head coaches arrive. So, we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us right now. We’re just kind of getting started. This obviously is an important process.”

Florida State S Jammie Robinson had formal meetings with several teams at the NFL Combine, including the Bills, Falcons, Broncos, 49ers and Lions. (Justin Melo)

had formal meetings with several teams at the NFL Combine, including the Bills, Falcons, Broncos, 49ers and Lions. (Justin Melo) Oregon State CB Alex Austin had a formal interview with the Broncos at the Combine. (Ryan Fowler)

had a formal interview with the Broncos at the Combine. (Ryan Fowler) Pittsburgh RB Israel Abanikanda had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos, among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

Chargers

Chiefs

There’s a good chance the Chiefs release DE Frank Clark in the coming days, as they’ll need the cap space for other things this offseason. However, Chiefs GM Brett Veach said that doesn’t necessarily close the door in Kansas City to Clark.

“We’ll probably, to a certain extent, need some cap space, but we have a long history with (Clark) and his agent (Erik Burkhardt), too,” Veach said via the Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “He’ll be one of the many conversations we have this week and look forward to getting with him and seeing if we can work something out that makes sense for both parties.”

Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton said he plans to formally meet with the Chiefs on Wednesday. (Ed Easton, Jr.)

said he plans to formally meet with the Chiefs on Wednesday. (Ed Easton, Jr.) Aaron Wilson reports Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown has met with several teams at the NFL Combine including the Chiefs, Vikings, Cowboys, and Jets.

Raiders