AFC Notes: Shane Steichen, Mike Vrabel, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts LB Zaire Franklin and QB Gardner Minshew spoke about the team being able to gel with first-year HC Shane Steichen in the locker room and on the field.

“He’s the type of coach that prepares for every situation, and he banks on other teams not preparing for those other situations,” Franklin said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “He’s not afraid to put a wrinkle in. He’s not afraid to be aggressive. And I think that energy and that mentality … is infectious to our team.”

“He lets it hang,” Minshew commented. “That’s what you want: A coach that will trust you and put you in those situations. He can be aggressive, but I think that comes out of trust. It’s good when you have a coach that trusts you like that.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports Texans K Ka’imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) is making “significant progress” with his recovery.

(quadriceps) is making “significant progress” with his recovery. The Texans worked out Ks Brett Maher and Taylor Russolino on Tuesday. (Wilson)

Titans

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons was a force to be reckoned with in Week 12 and commented on the uncertainty surrounding HC Mike Vrabel after the game.

“I block all that noise out,” Simmons said, via Joe Rexrode of The Athletic. “Our job is to focus (and) do our jobs. … I’m sure (Vrabel’s) not worried about that because that’s just noise on the outside.”

“Even with a lot of off-the-field stuff, you can go to Vrabes,” Simmons added. “A lot of guys can tell you, you go to Vrabes and he’s all ears. He’s family first, and that translates to bigger than football. It’s great to have a head coach like that.”