AFC Notes: Shaquille Leonard, Colts, Ravens, Texans

By
Nate Bouda
-

Colts

Former Colts LB Shaquille Leonard asked for a November meeting with DC Gus Bradley to discuss his role for the last two months of the season. Leonard eventually got this meeting, but it didn’t go how he planned, with Bradley informing him he was going to be benched down the stretch. The Colts later made the decision to outright release him. 

“I guess you’ve got to be careful what you ask for,’’ Leonard said while giving away turkeys, via Mike Chappell. “When I got there, it wasn’t what I wanted to hear. In my mind, I feel this is how it’s going to be. It’s going to be hard.  It’s going to be frustrating. But it is what it is.’’

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply