AFC Notes: Shaquille Leonard, Colts, Ravens, Texans

“The first thing was ‘You are going to be inactive’,’’ Leonard was told in the meeting. “That’s kind of how it started. I told them a month ago, ‘Yes, I want to play. There’s no question I want to play.’ But I always told them if E.J.’s playing better than me, I have no problem with E.J. being the starter. I honestly thought if I wasn’t going to (start), I was going to be a backup. I did not think I was going to get the boot and get fired on my day off. It was the biggest surprise ever. But I don’t make those decisions. It was shocking. I asked for a November meeting. I guess I got a November meeting.”

For now, Leonard has cleared waivers and will wait for his next opportunity as he doesn’t want to think about retirement currently. He also admitted that he isn’t the same player he was before his injury woes.

“I’m just trying to wrap my head around getting cut,’’ Leonard said. “So, trying to figure it out. If the opportunity presents itself . . . of course, I love playing ball. That’s what I do. I love to compete. I love to have fun. I don’t see myself giving up on football right now. I want to play, man. I want to play football. I don’t want to think about retirement for another couple of years. I just want to play no matter where it’s at. I want to be with a team that wants me for who I am. I want coaches that want me for who I am. . . . I’m confident in my ability. I always have been.’ Do I think I’m the same player I was in 2021? No, not right as of this moment. Am I still a good linebacker and could be a good linebacker in this NFL? Yes. I want them to understand I can play ball, man. I don’t like that I was thrown out the door. I gave them everything and I just want to prove that I can still play and they made the wrong decision.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh explained why DT Broderick Johnson was a surprise inactive last week.

“I love Broderick,” Harbaugh said, via Ravens Wire. “He’s a guy that just brings it every single practice, every single game. Very physical player. Does a great job pushing the pocket, pass, run game. Leader. Tone setter, for sure. He’s a Raven. We love it when he’s out there. He understood the situation. That’s just kind of a week-to-week process.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans loves first-round QB C.J. Stroud’s mentality of continuing to attack and push forward despite making a couple of throws he would like to have back.

“I love C.J.’s attitude about him continuing to shoot like Curry, and that’s the only way you continue to get better,” Ryans said, via Texans Wire. “You learn from your mistakes, and you continue to attack it, and that’s how I want C.J. to approach the game. I want him to approach the game with an ‘attack first’ mindset, and we’re not going to hold back just because he made mistakes.”