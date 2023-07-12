AFC Notes: Shaquille Leonard, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke about the health of LB Shaquille Leonard during a recent media appearance.

“And, you know, I think Shaq Leonard, he’s working hard. We’ll see, you know. He has a chance, he’s working really hard, he’s getting a little better each day,” Irsay said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Leonard played only three games last season due to a nerve issue in his back that impacted his legs. He also dealt with the issue the prior season, leading to surgery this offseason to hopefully correct the issue.

“I’m feeling better,” Leonard told reporters back in April. “Feeling a whole lot better than what I did at any point of the year last year. Moving around a whole lot better, I’ve got more power in the calf. It’s still not where I want to be.”

Texans

Texans TE Dalton Schultz said he’s excited to play for HC DeMeco Ryans and believes in the team’s offensive system.

“First and foremost, I am just grateful to have an opportunity to come and play, going into year six,” Schultz said, via Texans Wire. “Obviously, DeMeco coming in and he’s been the defensive coordinator who has kicked us out of the playoffs, kicked me out of the playoffs the last couple years. Having a defensive-minded head coach with a scheme that I truly have respect for and believe in.”

Schultz added that the 49ers’ emphasis on getting the tight end position involved was desirable for him to play in.

“Also, just the scheme coming over from S.F., just an offense that I have some familiarity with in my past,” Schultz said. “Obviously everyone has been able to see what they’ve been able to do in San Francisco, so having the opportunity to do similar things here is very intriguing for me at the tight end position especially.”

Titans

According to Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com, third-round RB Tyjae Spears was a big standout for the team during the offseason program and didn’t look like a player with injury concerns.

was a big standout for the team during the offseason program and didn’t look like a player with injury concerns. Wyatt adds the team’s No. 3 running back spot on the depth chart will likely be a battle between Hassan Haskins , Julius Chestnut and Jonathan Ward . Wyatt thinks Tennessee could keep two of those players, but notes Haskins’ legal situation is an obvious complication for him.

, and . Wyatt thinks Tennessee could keep two of those players, but notes Haskins’ legal situation is an obvious complication for him. Haskins has a trial date set for August 30th following an aggravated assault-strangulation felony charge stemming from a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend, who was also charged. (Paul Kuharsky)