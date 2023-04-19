AFC Notes: Shaquille Leonard, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said he underwent a cleanup operation on his ankle and is feeling good: “Physically, I’m feeling well right now,” via Mike Chappell.

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard said he feels better right now than at any point last year after dealing with a lingering back injury: "I feel better than I did at any point last year," via Zak Keefer.

Colts DC Gus Bradley added Leonard is in a good place with his recovery: "He's in a really good place …the confidence he's getting, every report we've got from our trainers on how he's feeling — I know he's in a good mindset and feels good about the direction he's going." (Keefer)

Leonard said he's never considered retiring: "It never crossed my mind," per George Bremer.

Bradley said veteran S Rodney McLeod , who is now a free agent, was a good communicator and is hopeful second-year S Nick Cross can take the next step with his development in that department. (Joel Erickson)

Bradley thinks CB Kenny Moore was correct when previously expressing frustration about their inability to create turnovers: "He's going to play a big part for us. I know he was frusatrated about the production (last season). But some of the things that he did within our scheme, he performed at a high level. But he's right. We have to do a good job of giving these guys a chance to be around the ball." (Stephen Holder)

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts met with Cincinnati WR/KR Tre Tucker at his Pro Day.

Texans

When appearing on ESPN’s NFL Live, Adam Schefter called Alabama QB Bryce Young‘s visit to the Texans a “waste of time” because the quarterback is set to be selected at No. 1 overall by the Panthers.

“I think it’s a waste of time,” Schefter said, via Dov Kleiman. “I think the ship has sailed. I think Bryce Young’s gonna be the No. 1 pick. And they’re not gonna have a chance to take the guy that I think they would’ve liked to have taken. So now they’re sitting there, at No. 2, and what do you do?”

Ohio Sate QB C.J. Stroud was believed to be a contender for the No. 1 pick and someone who wouldn’t slip past the Texans at No. 2. That’s come into question recently.

"Maybe it's a smokescreen — you never know this time of year — but I really believe the Texans don't like Stroud," said one longtime personnel executive to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. "I keep hearing it, and I'm inclined to believe it. The Titans are the team that really likes Stroud, and I don't know if they would move all the way up [from the 11th pick to the second] to do it, but I'd keep an eye on that. The Texans could take Anderson or [Georgia defensive lineman Jalen] Carter, but I think they want to trade down more than anything else." According to Aaron Wilson, Florida A&M LB Isaiah Land had a pre-draft meeting with the Texans.

Titans

The Titans hosted Tulane RB Tyjae Spears for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Tennessee is scheduled to host Shepherd OL Joey Fisher for a pre-draft visit, per Wilson.

for a pre-draft visit, per Wilson. The Titans hosted Sacramento State LB/S Marte Mapu for a pre-draft visit. (Wilson)