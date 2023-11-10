AFC Notes: Shaquille Leonard, Will Levis, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard said he wants to know what he can do to earn more playing time and is clueless as to why he’s been phased out of their defense.

“What can I do? What am I doing wrong or am I just — you don’t believe in me? Am I not making plays? Am I bad at the run game? Am I bad at the pass game? Tell me something, just help me sleep,” Leonard said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “Help me sleep better at night. I just feel like I give everything I got on the field in practice and I give everything I’ve got whenever I’m playing on Sundays no matter if it’s one or 70 plays. I’m doing my job, man. It sucks, honestly, it really sucks.”

Jaguars OC Press Taylor believes he’s making steady improvement during his first year as the team’s offensive play-caller.

“I feel like each week I’m getting a little more comfortable, I’m just trying to grow and get better every single thing,” Taylor said, via Jags Wire. “Learn from every single call we make, the one thing I’ve learned just talking with Doug [Pederson], talking to people that call plays around the league, you really can’t have any regrets. You can learn, you can look back and learn from it. I don’t really have a lot of regrets in a lot of the calls that have come and I just want to continue to learn. I want to be better for this team in Week 10 than I was in Week 8 just like our players and what we ask of them.”

Taylor is hoping the team starts to take an even bigger step forward after the bye week and finishes off the season strong.

“I think everybody understands one of the things we’ve been saying is we’re getting better, but we have to get better,” Taylor said. “That’s something of the approach we’ve all had, as a coaching staff, as players, as an individual unit, or as individual positions within our unit, that’s a big thing for us. We got to continue to get better, but we make no bones about it, we want to win games. If we can contribute to winning, we’re proud of that fact but we need to play better as this thing continues to grow and in Week 10, we need to be better than we were in Week 8.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel recently said they’ll be continuing with QB Will Levis as their starter. The rookie quarterback responded it doesn’t change anything with his approach: “The news didn’t change anything. It was cool to hear that and to see it become official, but it doesn’t change, really, much about how I’m approaching things,” via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Levis said veteran QB Ryan Tannehill has been very helpful through the entire process: "He's been really good throughout this whole process with keeping the relationship professional while at the same time helping me out how he can. It isn't going to change our relationship, how we go forward," via Turron Davenport.

has been very helpful through the entire process: “He’s been really good throughout this whole process with keeping the relationship professional while at the same time helping me out how he can. It isn’t going to change our relationship, how we go forward,” via Turron Davenport. Levis added he’s studying film to study what he could improve on and wants to run the offense with more fluidity: “First and foremost, operationally, getting in and out of the huddle, getting the call, trying to eliminate all those mistakes because those are the things that set you up for failure from there on out. So, in that respect, I think I did a decent job. Just have to keep improving there. Obviously, decision-making, some throws here and there that you’re going to want to get back. That’s going to be the case regardless of how long you’re playing in this league. But with this being my first couple games, feeling out the plays that hopefully I can eliminate and turn into positive plays in the future,” via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press.