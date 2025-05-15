AFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Dylan Sampson, George Pickens, Browns, Steelers

Browns

Headlines were made during Browns rookie minicamp after third-round QB Dillon Gabriel took reps before fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski downplayed the timing of their reps and spoke on how far out they are from forming any outline of a depth chart.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t look into anything,” Stefanski said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I think you’ll see the whole weekend, going through the spring, we don’t pay too close attention to who’s in there first.”

“I think for all coaches, as you can imagine, you put plans together to practice and get the guys ready for a season, but we don’t have to put a depth chart out for such a long time. So, it’s not something that we’re really focused on. How guys come off the field in terms of who gets the first shot at it, I mean, you may get the first rep of practice with the ones, but then the next period you may get the second group. So, we vary it throughout. We’re not as, we’re focused more on the totality of this competition, if you will, at every position, not just the quarterbacks.”

Browns

Browns fourth-round RB Dylan Sampson said he’s embracing the relationship between him and fellow rookie RB Quinshon Judkins and believes the two will complement each other.

“Yeah, nah, it’s been good,” Sampson said, via Beacon Journal. “You can tell we’re going to be able to push each other. I mean, as well as the older guys in the room going to be able to learn a lot from each other and I’m ready to just learn some more ball. But, I mean, me and Quinshon, I could tell we’ll have a good relationship and we kind of see eye to eye on a lot of things. So glad to be in the backfield with him and the other guys that’s there right now.”

Sampson added that having a running back committee could be the best way forward, as it keeps everyone fresh.

“Yeah, if we all go out here and handle business throughout training camp,” Sampson said. “There’s also some guys who’ve been here, so it’s a competition all over, but I think this is the blueprint of the league, the best way it works with running backs. It’s a long season so you want as many people as you can to go in there and split reps and do good for the team, that keeps everybody fresh. You see it all across the league, and I think we have an opportunity to do that here.”

Steelers

The Steelers traded WR George Pickens to Dallas as he was due for an extension after the team just paid WR D.K. Metcalf significant money. Pittsburgh GM Omar Khan felt it was the right move for both sides, but he doesn’t regret any of their relationship together.

“We just kind of talked about it, lots of serious conversation, honest conversations,” Khan said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “And we just felt that a fresh start for both sides was the right thing.”

“I wouldn’t use the word ‘disappointment.’ You know we had three years with George, and you know we had some exciting times, but you know, it’s just time for the fresh start. For both sides, it was the right thing.”

Khan also mentioned they didn’t rule out the possibility of adding another receiver, but he reiterated his belief in the guys they currently have on the roster.

“If there’s an opportunity to add a playmaker in offense, regardless of whether it’s a receiver or wherever it is, we’re going to look into it. And if it makes sense, it makes sense. But there’s always good players available.”

“There’s good players out there. If we wanted to add some people, we could, but we feel comfortable with them.”

Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin echoed Khan’s message and didn’t have much to add.

“I’m not going to add any color to it other than what Omar told you guys yesterday,” Tomlin added, via Curt Popejoy of the Steelers Wire. “We thought it was best and timely for all parties involved. Really, I’m just focused on the opportunity that is this weekend for the rookies.”