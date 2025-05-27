AFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Shemar Stewart, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals first-round pick Shemar Stewart doesn’t feel he is being unreasonable amid a contract dispute with the team that is still ongoing.

“I’m not asking for anything crazy,” Stewart told ESPN’s Ben Baby. “I’m not even asking for nothing. I just want things to be consistent. I just want consistent language, as in the past contracts. I just won’t practice until I get that.”

Browns

Browns fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders spoke about his relationship with fellow rookie, third-round QB Dillon Gabriel.

“Everything’s been cool… He’s a cool person,” Sanders said of Gabriel. “I like how he handles situations, especially just the negative media that’s coming his way. I’m just happy he’s positive; he’s able to handle everything. We’re truly cool.”

Sanders joked that he couldn’t shake the crazy feeling that he was in the same quarterback room as veteran Joe Flacco. He then addressed the group as a whole and believes they all have a common goal to win football games.

“Wow. I’m really with Joe Flacco right now. We are on the same team!” Sanders said, laughing. “Everybody is cool in the room. Outside, everybody is trying to pit us against each other, but inside the room, we know we are one.”

Ravens

New Ravens DT Aeneas Peebles has NFL bloodlines, as his grandfather, Doug Wilkerson, was a first-round pick in 1970 and made three Pro Bowls during his 15-year career as a defensive end and guard. Now Peebles has the chance to follow in his footsteps.

“I’d just say it’s everything I dreamed of,” Peebles said, via the team website. “It really takes me back to when I was a young kid playing in the backyard, envisioning all those fourth-and-longs, and third-and 15’s for the win. Just being here and being in this amazing football environment and this culture of winning, it just takes me back to when I was a child. Whether that had to do with the NFL Draft, or whether that had to do with just how I came up in high school, I just feel like I’ve always had that chip on my shoulder, and it’s helped to get me here,” Peebles said. “So, I just continue to let that fuel me. From as early as I can remember, I always imagined playing in the NFL, and thankfully, something I don’t take for granted is I had a lot of good role models. So, it was always a dream for me growing up, and I’m just proud of myself, and I owe it to [them] to keep this thing going.”