AFC Notes: Shelby Harris, Aaron Rodgers, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns DT Shelby Harris had some words for 49ers WR Jauan Jennings, who, according to Cleveland players, made comments about the wife and children of DT Maliek Collins when he sustained a season-ending injury on Sunday.

“He’s a hoe. And I want that known,” Harris said, via Camryn Justice. “I see why he got punched in the nuts. Cause he says some things that you should not say to another man, ever. But I don’t respect it because you say that, then run behind your offensive line. That’s some real soft shit, and I want that known. I see exactly why they punched you in the nuts, and I’m surprised nobody has punched him in the jaw yet.”

Steelers

Pittsburgh’s offense might have had its worst offensive performance of the season in a 26-7 home loss to the Bills, which leaves them out of the current postseason picture. Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers understands why the fans were booing and gave his thoughts on what they can do this week to get back on track on that side of the ball.

“I totally understand the frustration,” Rodgers said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I’ve been booed on offense, even in Green Bay, over the years. That was a boo-worthy performance.”

“When there’s film sessions, everybody shows up, and when I check to a route, you do the right route. We have our meetings every week. We have other opportunities outside of the facility, and [I] look forward to seeing all the boys there.”