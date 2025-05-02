AFC Notes: Shemar Stewart, Trey Hendrickson, Bengals, Ravens

Bengals

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic dove into the five Bengals who he thinks are impacted the most by the team’s draft.

Dehner started with DE Trey Hendrickson and believes the front office has gained leverage in their contract talks with the selection of DE Shemar Stewart in the first round.

Because of the clear plan on life without Hendrickson, Cincinnati can stand firm on their offer and trade him or let him play out his deal.

With the selection of LB Demetrius Knight Jr. in round two, Dehner thinks LB Germaine Pratt will be released to save $5.6 million in cap space.

Cincinnati didn't add any safeties in the offseason, which will lead to another year of a large role for S Geno Stone, per Dehner.

, per Dehner. If the Bengals don’t think G Cordell Volson is good enough to be the unquestioned starter, Dehner believes they could cut him and try to bring him back for less money because of the addition of two interior linemen in the draft.

Finally, the lack of receiver added in the offseason leads Dehner to think Cincinnati is open to giving WR Jermaine Burton another shot after a tumultuous rookie campaign.

Before taking G Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick, DE Shemar Stewart thought he was going to Dallas because of their pre-draft meetings, but ended up falling to the Bengals.

“No. When Dallas picked Tyler, I was very happy for him. That’s my dog,” Stewart said, via the team’s website. “I’ve known him since high school. I’m not a hater. Kudos. I’m happy for him and excited. It was just a shock, I was like, ‘OK, I think this is where I’m going, for sure.’ But everything happens for a reason, and I feel like God put me here for a reason.”

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on drafting a kicker following the allegations against K Justin Tucker : “Allegations are severe. We take them seriously. We do as much homework as we can. We did a good job talking to as many people as possible.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

on drafting a kicker following the allegations against K : “Allegations are severe. We take them seriously. We do as much homework as we can. We did a good job talking to as many people as possible.” (Jeff Zrebiec) DeCosta: “At this point, I really expect Mark (Andrews) to be on this team.” (Zrebiec)