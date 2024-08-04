AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts signed DT Raekwon Davis in free agency to slot in behind DTs Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner. Davis loves the fit and is excited to expand his on-field capabilities with different techniques and alignments.

“Playing with Buckner and Grove, I feel like it’s a great fit for me,” Davis said via Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star. “I’m just trying to experience new things. Since coming out of ‘Bama, I’ve been playing the same technique, two-gapping, and to experience a different technique, being with those two guys is going to be great.”

Texans

Following a tremendous season from WRs Tank Dell and Nico Collins, the Texans bolstered their pass-catching unit even more by trading for WR Stefon Diggs. Houston WR Steven Sims touched on how talented the position is heading into 2024.

“We’ve got a great group,” Sims said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. “I can’t wait to get back to camp. It’s going to be so much fun. I feel like there’s going to be a lot of big plays, a lot of fun, but it’s a business and it’s work. It’s time to get back to work and I’m excited to go back to work with the group we’ve got I feel like from top to bottom everybody can get it done.”

Titans

Titans OLB Shane Ray jumped at the chance to try out for the team, along with a host of undrafted rookies.

“There’s levels of pride that have to escape your body,” Ray said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I joke with a lot of the young guys, and I tell them: I feel like an old rookie.”

Ray was ecstatic to get the call following the workout, with the team offering him a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to make the team.

“For me, it’s been one step at a time,” Ray said. “Training, training, training, and talking to my agent, praying to God: Is there something? Is there something available? Does somebody want to bring me in? Is there an opportunity? Those moments were highs and lows because sometimes it was like, ‘Hey, we might have something,’ and other times like, ‘Hey, man, we got to go train for another five, six weeks.’ So, for me, the call itself was amazing. Then, walking to the building was amazing, meeting the coaches was amazing, and having my first minicamp workout back was amazing. Every step that I’ve taken up to this point is another milestone that, for a long time, I just dreamed about it, and prayed about it, and worked for. This opportunity, I have been preparing for this for a long, long, time.”