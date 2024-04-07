AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts are hosting Illinois DT Keith Randolph on an official 30 visit, per Greg Auman.

Indianapolis is hosting Penn State OT Caedan Wallace on an official 30 visit. (Justin Melo)

on an official 30 visit. (Justin Melo) Georgia State OT Travis Glover has an official 30 visit with the Colts. (Justin Melo)

Texans

The Texans signed CB Myles Bryant to a one-year, $1.75 million contract with $800k guaranteed including a $300k signing bonus. Bryant can also earn up to $250k in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Houston signed DE Derek Barnett to a one-year, $2 million contract with $1 million guaranteed including a $300k signing bonus. Barnett also can earn up to $200k in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

The Texans agreed to a contract with LB Neville Hewitt for one year, $2.3 million with $1.95 million guaranteed including a $700k signing bonus. Hewitt has a per-game roster bonus worth up to an additional $300k. (Over The Cap)

According to ESPN's Field Yates, new Texans WR Stefon Diggs' revised contract will increase his signing bonus to $20.805 million with his base salary at $1.21 million.

‘ revised contract will increase his signing bonus to $20.805 million with his base salary at $1.21 million. Diggs also has a $250k workout bonus and he can earn up to $255k in per-game roster bonuses. His cap hit in 2024 will be $5.876 million and the deal includes four void years for salary cap purposes.

Kentucky RB Ray Davis took an official visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

After long-time RB Derrick Henry departed for Baltimore, Tennesse was in the market for a replacement this offseason. They signed former Cowboys RB Tony Pollard but some people covering the league don’t think it was a smart move.

“Pollard fits best in a rotational role, maximizing his running and receiving traits,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen said. “But I didn’t expect Tennessee, who drafted Tyjae Spears in the third round last year, to be in the mix here. Let’s see if the Titans target a running back in the draft with downhill power and goal line ability to complement the skills of both Pollard and Spears.”