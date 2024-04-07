AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Colts are hosting Illinois DT Keith Randolph on an official 30 visit, per Greg Auman.
- Indianapolis is hosting Penn State OT Caedan Wallace on an official 30 visit. (Justin Melo)
- Georgia State OT Travis Glover has an official 30 visit with the Colts. (Justin Melo)
Texans
- The Texans signed CB Myles Bryant to a one-year, $1.75 million contract with $800k guaranteed including a $300k signing bonus. Bryant can also earn up to $250k in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- Houston signed DE Derek Barnett to a one-year, $2 million contract with $1 million guaranteed including a $300k signing bonus. Barnett also can earn up to $200k in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- The Texans agreed to a contract with LB Neville Hewitt for one year, $2.3 million with $1.95 million guaranteed including a $700k signing bonus. Hewitt has a per-game roster bonus worth up to an additional $300k. (Over The Cap)
- According to ESPN’s Field Yates, new Texans WR Stefon Diggs‘ revised contract will increase his signing bonus to $20.805 million with his base salary at $1.21 million.
- Diggs also has a $250k workout bonus and he can earn up to $255k in per-game roster bonuses. His cap hit in 2024 will be $5.876 million and the deal includes four void years for salary cap purposes.
- Kentucky RB Ray Davis took an official visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
After long-time RB Derrick Henry departed for Baltimore, Tennesse was in the market for a replacement this offseason. They signed former Cowboys RB Tony Pollard but some people covering the league don’t think it was a smart move.
“Pollard fits best in a rotational role, maximizing his running and receiving traits,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen said. “But I didn’t expect Tennessee, who drafted Tyjae Spears in the third round last year, to be in the mix here. Let’s see if the Titans target a running back in the draft with downhill power and goal line ability to complement the skills of both Pollard and Spears.”
- The Titans have a top-30 visit scheduled with Marshall RB Rasheen Ali, per Dane Brugler.
- Syracuse DB Isaiah Johnson met with the Titans at his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- Wake Forest CB Caelen Carson took an official visit with the Titans. (Billy Marshall)
