AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Jalen Ramsey, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

“I’ll always love that guy like a brother,” Allen said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “He meant a lot. Look at the statistics. The numbers don’t lie….It’s definitely hard to part ways with a guy that’s been instrumental to our success here. I wish we could keep everybody. We lost a lot of veteran leadership. It is what it is. I don’t get paid to make changes on the team.”

Dolphins

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey went through how he’s attacking the offseason and detailed what he’s doing to prepare for the upcoming season.

“It’s a big thing being self-made. I do a lot of things by myself,” Ramsey said, via Omar Kelly of SI.com. “I get it in by myself, but I definitely got a team in the background helping me with everything I’ve got going on.” You’re not going to see me going against anybody. I’m not competing against anybody on the field. You’ll see me . . . trying to perfect my craft. I like to put on a performance no matter what I’m doing.”

“Y’all are going to get to see what I envision an offseason looking like for me to be in tip-top performance for where I want to be. I’m super excited for that. It’s going to be my first offseason like that since the year before the Super Bowl in L.A. That was one of the best years of my career.”

Colorado State CB Chigozie Anusiem had an official visit with the Dolphins. (Justin Melo)

Jets

The Jets have to decide on the fifth-year option for OL Alijah Vera-Tucker by May 2nd this year, but GM Joe Douglas mentioned they are yet to decide.

“We haven’t talked about that yet,” Douglas said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “We have a little time after the draft. I’ll definitely update you guys on that post-draft.”